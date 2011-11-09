* Dow industrials fall nearly 400 points
* Italian 2- and 10-year yields rise above 7 percent
* Cost to insure Italian debt hits record high
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Stocks and the euro plummeted
on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears
that the country will be forced to seek a bailout that could
overwhelm the euro zone's finances and push the region into a
recession.
The euro had its worst day against the U.S. dollar in 15
months and investors fled to the safety of U.S. government
debt.
Investors are concerned the euro-zone and international
lenders would be unable to assemble a bailout big enough for
Italy, which is the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Yields on two- and 10-year Italian bonds rose above 7
percent, a level where the cost of financing a debt burden of
more than 2 trillion euros is seen as becoming unsustainable.
"Italy's latest debt woes signal a new, even more
dangerous phase in Europe's debt crisis," said Mohamed
El-Erian, co-chief investment officer of PIMCO, which is home
to the world's largest bond fund and a holder itself of
Italian sovereign debt. For more see [ID:nN1E7A8104].
Stocks fell across the board, with the Dow industrials
sinking almost 400 points, while banks' shares were
particularly hard hit on fears about their exposure to
European debt.
Two major clearing houses raised the level of collateral
needed for those holding Italian government debt. The move
makes it more expensive for holders of Italian debt to borrow
against it and triggers a cycle in which rising yields fuel
more fear and more selling. [ID:nL6E7M94YG]
Above 7 percent, Italian bond yields have reached levels
seen as a tipping point. Portugal and Ireland were forced to
seek bailouts not long after their sovereign debt surpassed
that yield level. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
"It is certainly Italian bond yields (rising) that caused
the markets to sell off today," said Troy Buckner, managing
principal at NuWave Investment Management, a hedge fund in
Parsippany, New Jersey.
"With this picture, all the sovereign debt held by
European banks gets re-priced lower as fears continue to rise,
which further jeopardizes the European banking system."
In a measure of perceived risk, the cost to insure Italy's
debt in the credit default swap market rose to a record 571
basis points, up from 520 basis points on Tuesday, according
to data provider Markit. This means it would cost 571,000
euros per year to insure 10 million euros of Italian debt for
five years.
Greece's CDS also continued to trade at very distressed
levels -- at an upfront cost of 59 percent -- or 5.9 million
euros -- to insure 10 million euros of debt for five years, in
addition to annual payments of 500,000 euros.
Spanish CDS costs rose 32 basis points to 429 basis points
-- the highest since late September -- and French CDS costs
rose 12 basis points to 196 basis points -- the highest in a
month, Markit data showed.
French banks are more exposed to Italian debt than any
other country's lenders, with more than $416 billion in
exposure, according to the most recent data from the Bank for
International Settlements.
The exposure of U.S. banks is much smaller, at about $47
billion.
U.S. TREASURY PRICES JUMP
U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and scooped
up U.S. Treasury bills on Wednesday on anxiety over whether
Italy could repay its debt. [MMT/]
Key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not seen
since last summer, when investors grappled with the initial
round of the euro-zone debt crisis.
The search for safety drove U.S. Treasury prices sharply
higher, and yields, in turn, kept shrinking. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR shot up 1-1/32 with the
yield at 1.97 percent.
Investors unloaded assets perceived as risky.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 389.24
points, or 3.20 percent, to close at 11,780.94. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 46.82 points, or 3.67 percent,
to end at 1,229.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 105.84
points, or 3.88 percent, to close at 2,621.65.
The KBW bank index .BKX slid 5.9 percent. Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) shares fell 9 percent to $15.76 and Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) lost 8.2 percent to $99.67.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS dropped
2.7 percent, and U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures NKc1
fell 2 percent.
EURO TUMBLES
Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian debt
aggressively on Wednesday in an attempt to lower yields.
Mark McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
New York, said the ECB may be forced to increase those
purchases or to cut interest rates again next month, all of
which is likely to weigh on the euro. The ECB cut rates to
1.25 percent last week.
"All of this is adding to the case for more economic
weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing
data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.
The euro EUR= hit $1.3547, sliding more than 2 percent
versus the greenback, marking its largest percentage drop
since mid-August 2010. The single currency dropped 1.9 percent
versus the yen EURJPY= and 0.5 percent against the Swiss
franc EURCHF=EBS.
