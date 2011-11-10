(Refiles with no change to headline or text to add links)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 10 The euro and such risk assets
as stocks and crude oil rose on Thursday after an Italian debt
auction went better than expected and signs of new governments
in Italy and Greece eased fears of a euro zone break-up.
Italy moved closer to a national unity government, with
outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reversing a call for
early elections, while ex-European Central Bank vice-president
Lucas Papademos will head a new Greek coalition. For details
see: [ID:nL6E7M96E9] [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt and while there was relief the sale went smoothly, worries
festered that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable.
[ID:nLDE71H0UY]
The euro rose against the U.S. dollar, pulling away from a
one-month low and Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel
as a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks
outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
[ID:nL4E7MA120]
The euro EUR= was up 0.6 percent at $1.3626.
U.S. economic data on jobs and the trade balance was viewed
as favorable, but markets remained focused on Europe.
"Data will take a back seat to developments in Europe,"
Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
A rise in Italian yields will unsettle investors, as they
did on Thursday when a rise about 7 percent sparked a
sell-off.
"We've seen a relative calm in Italian bond markets today
but a rise back above 7 percent on the 10-year will see the
euro continue to fall," Esiner said.
Stocks on Wall Street opened higher, following gains in
European stock markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares rose 0.5 percent to 971.14 points.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 138.12
points, or 1.17 percent, at 11,919.06. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.67 points, or 1.27 percent, at
1,244.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.28
points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,646.93.
U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses in the wake of
data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade
that was generally viewed as favorable. [ID:nNYD003920]
Signs that the political deadlock in Italy may be easing
also pushed bond prices lower, although safe-haven assets were
expected to stay underpinned by worries about the ability to
pay the country's debt burden.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 13/32 to yield 2.04 percent.
"The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our
numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the
slowdown in Europe," said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to
their lowest since early April and the trade deficit
unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight
improvement in the economic outlook. [ID:nN1E7A81SX]
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 62 cents to $112.93 a barrel.
The U.S. crude oil contract CLc1 was up $1.56 at $97.30 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Chris Reese and Julie Haviv
in New York; Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London; Writing by by
Herbert Lash; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)