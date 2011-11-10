* Euro off 1-month lows but vulnerable to Italy concerns
* Crude oil rises on weak dollar, drop in U.S. stockpiles
* Bonds extend losses after U.S. jobs report, trade data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 10 The euro, U.S. stocks and
crude oil rose on Thursday after an Italian debt auction went
better than feared and news from Europe eased concerns over a
potential euro zone break-up.
European shares, however, ended slightly lower.
Italy moved closer to a national unity government,
following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European
technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to
avert a euro zone bond market meltdown. For details see:
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt and while there was relief the sale went smoothly, worries
festered that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable.
The euro pared gains as did U.S. stocks, with the Nasdaq
briefly turning negative after Green Mountain Coffee Roasters'
GMCR.O weak quarterly revenue rattled its growth outlook,
causing its shares to plunge 37 percent.
European shares fell in choppy trade as uncertainties over
the selection of a new leader in Italy added to investors'
The euro still pulled away from a one-month low against the
U.S. dollar and Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel as
a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks
outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro EUR= was up 0.2 percent at $1.3578.
U.S. economic data on jobs and the trade balance was viewed
as favorable, but markets remained focused on Europe.
"Data will take a back seat to developments in Europe,"
Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, said.
A rise in Italian yields will unsettle investors, as they
did on Thursday when a spike to record level sparked a
selloff.
"We've seen a relative calm in Italian bond markets today,
but a rise back above 7 percent on the 10-year will see the
euro continue to fall," Esiner said.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 71.90
points, or 0.61 percent, at 11,852.84. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.35 points, or 0.52 percent, at
1,235.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 2.58
points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,624.23.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares fell 0.4 percent to 962.27 points.
U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses in the wake of
data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade
Signs that the political deadlock in Italy may be easing
also pushed bond prices lower, although safe-haven assets were
expected to stay underpinned by worries about the ability to
pay the country's debt burden.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 57/32 to yield 2.04 percent.
"The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our
numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the
slowdown in Europe," said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to
their lowest since early April and the trade deficit
unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 76 cents to $113.07 a barrel.
The U.S. crude oil contract CLc1 was up $1.34 at $97.08 a
barrel.
Gold fell more than 1 percent as worries about a potential
debt default in Greece and a deepening debt crisis in Italy
weighed on market sentiment and pushed investors to liquidate
commodity assets.
Spot gold prices XAU= fell $26.59 to $1,744.90 an ounce.
