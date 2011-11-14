* Global shares drop as Italy bond auction fails to assure
* Euro slides as optimism about Italy, Greece fades
* Oil slips below $114 barrel as euro zone output falls
(Adds fresh prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Global equity markets and the
euro slid on Monday as investors, unnerved by an Italian bond
auction, doubted the ability of new governments in Italy and
Greece to resolve the long-festering debt crisis in Europe.
Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds on
Monday, just one day after former European Commissioner Mario
Monti was named to lead the country -- a move that had been
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe may be living
through its toughest hour since World War Two as the new
leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and
Analysts said that despite the political moves taken to
stem the crisis, a high level of uncertainty was holding a
tight grip on investor confidence.
Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York, called the move to install national unity
governments in both Italy and Greece "the necessary policy
response to avert a meltdown," but said, "This is unlikely to
be a silver bullet and many questions still remain.
"Outside of brief short covering rallies, we expect the
euro to remain under pressure," he said
The euro EUR= on Monday was down 1.3 percent at $1.3621.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 73.64 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,080.04. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 11.51 points, or 0.91
percent, at 1,252.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 17.22 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,661.53.
Economic data out of Europe also weighed on sentiment,
suggesting that the region's debt crisis was taking a toll on
the economy. Industrial production in the euro zone recorded
its biggest decline in September since early 2009, falling 2
"It is confirming directionally what investors hold as
their belief, which is that Europe is either in or moving
quickly toward what is likely recession," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
European shares fell further as Italy's bond auction showed
investors were still reluctant to buy any more Italian debt,
although trading volumes were thin as progress was awaited on
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
provisionally closed down 0.9 percent at 976.12 points. Italy's
FTSE MIB index .FTMIB fell 2.0 percent.
The sale of 3 billion euros ($4.12 billion) of five-year
bonds, small by Italian standards, met slightly improved demand
compared with a month ago. But the 6.29 percent cost of
borrowing was seen as unsustainable as Italy tries to refinance
Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB rose to 6.75 percent
as prices fell 159 ticks. Yields had fallen to 6.40 percent
early on Monday following the change in Italy's government and
debt purchases by the European Central Bank, but later rose.
In a sign of investor angst, Spanish 10-year bond yields
rose above 6 percent for the first time since the European
Central Bank started to buy the country's bonds in August.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields ES10YT=TWEB
increased to 6.13 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices rebounded in a bid for safety.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
8/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent.
Crude oil prices fell after the weak euro zone data
highlighted the possibility of a regional recession.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell $2.00 to $112.16 per barrel. U.S.
crude CLc1 traded $1.18 lower at $97.81.
Spot gold prices XAU= fell $10.50 to $1,777.90 an ounce.
