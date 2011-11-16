* Global stocks, euro down on fears debt crisis spreading

* French debt on ropes despite ECB bond-buying efforts

* Dollar extends gains vs euro in aftermath of U.S. CPI

* Brent crude falls on fears Europe heading into recession (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Global equity markets and the euro slid on Wednesday after the European Central Bank's buying of regional sovereign debt failed to stem a bond sell-off in the euro zone or to calm fears the debt crisis was spreading.

The euro fell for a third straight session against the dollar to hit a five-week low as investors doubted the ability of governments in the euro zone to contain the crisis,

The ECB's buying of Italian and Spanish bonds brought only temporary relief in the markets and yields resumed climbing once the intervention stopped.

"Markets are slowly losing their will to believe in an EU solution and this is being reflected in the debt market," said Paul Bregg, a currency trader at Western Union Business Solutions in Denver, Colorado.

Some European stock markets rebounded to close slightly higher on Mario Monti's move to form a new technocrat government in Italy and a pledge by Greece's LAOS party to give unconditional support to the new Greek prime minister.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares finished 0.04 percent higher at 970.60.

Improved optimism in European equity markets was not matched elsewhere. The euro EUR= was down 0.1 percent at $1.3524, oil prices in London fell and stocks on Wall Street were lower.

"The outlook for the euro is worsening gradually because clearly there's been contagion in the euro zone debt markets," said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.

French borrowing costs rose, with the yield premium of the French 10-year government bond over German Bunds rising to a euro-era high near 2 percent. For details see [ID:nL5E7MG0ZG].

France has become the latest target of investor unease as a solution to the region's two-year debt crisis remains elusive. Contagion from the crisis has spread to other top-rated sovereign issuers such as the Netherlands and Austria.

Wall Street fell, although analysts called a 0.1 percent drop in the U.S. Consumer Price Index in October a nonevent for markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 24.40 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,071.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.31 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,255.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.20 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,679.00.

U.S. consumer prices fell last month for the first time in four months as Americans paid less for new cars and gasoline. But prices outside of food and energy posted a slight increase, the Labor Department said. [ID:nN1E7AF089]

The dollar extended gains versus the euro after the inflation data.

The U.S. Dollar Index .DXY, a basket of major trading-partner currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 77.995.

"Obviously the debt crisis is front and center but the data here is improving, which should provide a bit more tail wind for the dollar," said Omer Esiner, senior market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

U.S. Treasuries prices gained as Europe's government debt market was again hit with a sell-off. [ID:nN1E7AF0B6] [ID:nN1E7AF0DY]

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 5/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent.

Brent crude fell on worries the debt crisis will slow economic growth.

"There's a focus on sovereign debt yields; they are still a concern and they are driving prices," said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

But U.S. crude futures rose above $101 a barrel on news that owners of the Seaway pipeline plan in 2012 to reverse the flow of oil, a move that would relieve an oil glut in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for New York futures contracts. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 51 cents to $111.67 a barrel, while U.S. oil CLc1 rose $2.83 to $102.20. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou in New York and Brian Gorman, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Amanda Cooper and Simon Falush in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)