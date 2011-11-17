* US jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 7-month low
* Italy's new PM pledges sweeping additional reforms
* Euro up, Treasuries prices fall, Wall St opens lower
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes byline)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 17 The euro gained on Thursday on
better-than-expected U.S. economic data and hopes of
additional economic reforms in Italy, but U.S. stock indexes
slipped as investors remained cautious about the euro-zone
debt crisis.
The single European currency rose against the dollar after
three straight sessions of losses as data showed new claims
for unemployment benefits dropped to a seven-month low last
week, suggesting the labor market was improving slightly. For
details, see [ID:nOAT004906].
Prices of safe-haven U.S. government debt fell on the
data, which added to hopes that the economy may be in better
shape than some had believed.
In Italy, pledges of additional economic reforms by Prime
Minister Mario Monti eased some of the tension, but investors
remained worried about the future of the euro zone after
Spain's borrowing costs jumped to nearly 7 percent at an
auction - the highest since 1997.
"You can focus on the good data here, the corporate data,
the economic data saying we are not in a recession," said John
Canally, an investment strategist and economist for LPL
Financial in Boston.
"But at the end of the day, bond yields in Europe will
rule."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 13.70 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 11,891.89, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX lost 4.66 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,232.25.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 14.71 points, or 0.56
percent, to 2,629.90.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index slid 1.2
percent to 958.99 points after falling as low as 950.94, the
lowest since early October. World stocks, measured by the
benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS,
dropped 0.5 percent.
The euro EUR=, however, was up 0.33 percent against the
greenback, at $1.3507. It trimmed gains after a report by the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed the pace of factory
activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than
expected in November. [ID:nN1E7AG0HO]
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR
dipped 2/32 in price, with the yield at 2.000 percent.
(Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional
reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)