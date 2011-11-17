* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 7-month low

* Italy's new PM pledges sweeping additional reforms

* Euro up; Treasuries prices fall; Wall St flat (Updates prices, adds crude oil falling)

By Walter Brandimarte

Nov 17 The euro gained on Thursday after Italy's new prime minister pledged additional economic reforms, but rising yields on euro zone debt kept alive concerns that the region's debt crisis could spread, weighing on equities on both sides of the Atlantic.

A fall in new claims for U.S. jobless benefit to a seven-month low did support risk appetite and helped the single European currency rise against the dollar after three straight sessions of losses. For details, see [ID:nOAT004906].

Prices of safe-haven U.S. government debt fell on the data, which added to hopes that the economy may be in better shape than some had believed.

In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Monti outlined a broad raft of policy priorities, including pension and labor market reform, a crackdown on tax evasion and changes to the tax system, but investors remained worried about the future of the euro zone after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to nearly 7 percent at an auction - the highest level since 1997. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

"You can focus on the good data here, the corporate data, the economic data saying we are not in a recession," said John Canally, an investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston. "But at the end of the day, bond yields in Europe will rule."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 22.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,928.53, but the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dipped 1.61 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,235.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 9.34 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,630.27.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index slid 0.9 percent to 961.90 points after falling to a more than one-month low of 950.94. Banking shares, which have slumped more than 35 percent so far this year due to their huge exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, were among the top decliners. The sector index .SX7P fell 2.6 percent, led by KBC Groep (KBC.BR), down 8.2 percent, and Lloyds (LLOY.L), down 4.9 percent.

World stocks, measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, dropped 0.3 percent.

The euro EUR=, however, gained 0.4 percent against the greenback, at $1.3517. It trimmed gains after a report by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank showed the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than expected in November. [ID:nN1E7AG0HO]

Yields paid on 10-year Italian bonds IT10YT=RR were at 6.86 percent after reaching 7.259 percent earlier in the session. Spanish 10-year bonds ES10YT=RR were paying 6.5 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR dipped 2/32 in price, with the yield at 2.007 percent.

U.S. crude oil prices CLZ1 fell 1.55 percent to $100.99 per barrel, with losses pared after the better-than-expected U.S. economic data. (Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)