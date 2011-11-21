* S&P 500 trades below 1,200 level; first time since Oct

* Dow, Nasdaq down nearly 3 pct, same as European stocks

* US crude oil back below $96, gold futures below $1,700 (Updates market activity and prices)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks skidded on Monday, extending losses from across Europe, as fears over out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic hit financial markets.

Commodities also slumped as worries about a global recession and rising stockpiles of some raw materials pulled crude, gold and grains prices lower.

Shares on Wall Street hit a month-low, with the S&P 500 index .SPX down 2.3 percent as it dropped below the 1,200-point level for the first time since October.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was also down about 2.3 percent while the Dow lost 2.5 percent, following through on last week's declines as a congressional "super committee" was expected to concede defeat in its bid to lower the U.S. deficit. For more, see:[ID:nN1E7AK00C]

"These days it's pretty hard to have confidence in the political side of things " said Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at Merlin Securities in New York. "If you just don't have enough buyers stepping in then it doesn't take a lot of sellers to make market move down."

U.S. oil prices CLc1 fell back to below $96 barrel, down 2 percent after initially paring some losses.

Gold futures GCZ1 lost nearly 3 percent, trading at around $1,675 an ounce. The precious metal, with record highs above $1,900 just in September, is on course to finish the year down 17 percent. [O/R] [GOL/]

Investors took refuge in safe-havens, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. bonds US10YT=RR down to 1.96 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday. [US/]

The dollar hit a six-week high versus a currency basket .DXY but then pared some of its gains after data showed U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rose in October as low mortgage interest rates and rising rents led more homebuyers into the market. [USD/] [ID:nN1E7AK0F3]

Light trading volume, expected throughout the week due to Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, could add to market volatility, traders said. [.N]

At 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 288.59 points, or 2.45 percent, at 11,507.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 26.03 points, or 2.14 percent, at 1,189.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 55.25 points, or 2.15 percent, to 2,517.25.

Merger activity provided a bright spot as Pharmasset Inc VRUS.O surged 84 percent to above $134 after Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) agreed to buy the company for $11 billion in cash. Gilead slumped 11 percent to around $35. [ID:nL4E7ML20Z]

In Europe, stocks hit 6-week lows as Moody's warned about France's rating outlook and Spanish yields rose following election of a new government. [ID:nL5E7ML0SG]

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 2.5 percent for a 12 percent year-to-date loss. More volatile emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 2.8 percent.

In Europe -- the heart of the debt storm -- the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index tumbled 3.3 percent, bringing it down more than 17 percent lower for the year. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Jeremy Gaunt, Blaise Robinson and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Dan Grebler)