By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Global equities fell on
Tuesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew more slowly
than expected in the third quarter, and the euro lost ground
against the dollar as investors shunned risk.
Data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, below the government's initial
growth estimate of 2.5 percent and below expectations for a 2.5
percent reading.[ID:nCAT005556]
The data added to concerns that politicians on both sides
of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens.
Late Monday, a special U.S. congressional committee said
late Monday it failed to reach a deal on reducing government
deficits. Investors are worried the stalemate will make it more
difficult to pass extensions of measures like payroll tax cuts
that could help stimulate the economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and
[ID:nN1E7AL008]
"U.S. economic data proved a huge miss, which does not
contribute to positive sentiment," said Michael Woolfolk,
managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York.
"We're seeing risk-off positioning, and the dollar and yen are
benefiting."
Severe dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S.
dollar as European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars.
Signs that the dollar money market was seizing up added to
investor concerns the spiraling euro-zone debt crisis could
pummel European banks.
Euro zone banks increased their borrowing at the European
Central Bank to the highest level in two years on Tuesday.
Spain and Italy face borrowing costs seen by many as
unsustainable and, with little confidence in official efforts
to build a bailout fund big enough to rescue them, vanishing
trust between banks holding their debt has caused lending to
dry up.
The euro EUR= was last little changed at $1.3491, but
well off the session high of $1.3568. Demand from Mideastern
participants had lifted the single currency from the day's low
hit in Asia.
On Wall Street, stocks extended losses as the morning
progressed.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 72.77
points, or 0.63 percent, to 11,474.54. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX lost 7.39 points, or 0.62 percent, to
1,185.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 16.56 points,
or 0.66 percent, to 2,506.58.
The S&P, which had already fallen through a key support
level of 1,200, was again struggling to maintain 1,187, seen as
the next technical support, representing the 61.8 percent
retracement of the 2011 high-to-low.
Shares of computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) dropped 4 percent to $25.79, making it the worst
performer on the Dow, after it gave a 2012 profit outlook that
was below consensus late Monday.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was
down 0.4 percent, reversing earlier gains after the release of
the U.S. GDP data and extending Monday's 3.3 percent loss.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries also fell despite the
disappointing data on third-quarter growth, as bond market
investors focused on underlying data showing weak inventory
accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending as indications that
growth would pick up in the current quarter.
"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent so the engine of
growth continued to hum, and weakness in inventories should set
up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent
in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR
slipped 5/32, allowing their yields to rise to 1.97 percent
from 1.95 percent on Monday.
Gold [GOL/] prices rose, as did prices of other commodities
like oil [O/R], copper [MET/L] and grains [GRA/] as investors
looked for places to put their money besides stocks.
Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to
issue short-term bills, heaping pressure on center-right Prime
Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to soothe nervous markets by
fleshing out austerity plans following Sunday's emphatic
election victory. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
Money market funds have cut their total exposure to
European banks by 42 percent since the end of May, straining
those banks' funding capabilities and forcing them to go to the
European Central Bank as its lender of last resort for
short-term funds, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.
The ECB's weekly, limit-free handout of funding underscored
the widespread problems on Tuesday with 178 banks requesting a
total of 247 billion euros. That was the highest since
mid-2009. [ID:nL4E7ML1PH]
"Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor and
are keeping risk appetite quite constrained," said Ian
Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the
ECB's operation.
Six-month rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.695 percent
from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= were
fractionally higher at 2.030 percent, from 2.029 percent.
