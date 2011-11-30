* Coordinated central bank liquidity move boosts sentiment
* Large gain in U.S. private payroll number also booster
* Worldwide stocks, oil rise after global banking effort
* Benchmark U.S. bond yield at highest in over two weeks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Global stocks rallied and the
dollar slid on Wednesday after the world's leading central
banks acted jointly to ensure financial markets rocked by the
euro zone's escalating debt crisis have sufficient funding.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland agreed
to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis
points from next Monday, among other measures. For details see
[ID:nN1E7AT0AV].
The surprise emergency move recalled coordinated action
taken to steady global markets when the financial crisis
erupted in 2008.
Dollar funding strains have increased as U.S. money market
funds pulled their lending to European banks over fears of
exposure to the euro zone crisis. European banks use dollar
swaps to gain access to money they need to finance foreign
operations and liabilities denominated in the U.S. currency.
"Global banks are obviously interconnected and thus given
the U.S. dollar funding tensions of late this global central
bank coordination is a sign that folks in the right places are
getting it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"By no means does this address all of the issues facing
markets, and we remain worried European Union policymakers
might drop the ball, but it removes one roadblock and signals
that perhaps more help is on the way," Goncalves said.
Wednesday's move came after euro zone finance ministers
agreed the night before to bulk up their bailout fund but
acknowledged they may need International Monetary Fund help.
[ID:nL5E7MU118]
Global stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world index
.MIWD00000PUS soared 3.3 percent. European stocks .FTEU3
extended gains to trade 3.5 percent higher and stocks on Wall
Street also rose more than 3.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 420.42
points, or 3.64 percent, at 11,976.05. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 42.62 points, or 3.57 percent, at
1,237.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 90.11
points, or 3.58 percent, at 2,605.62.
A rally in global stock markets started earlier in the day
when China's central bank moved to ease credit strains by
cutting reserve requirements for its commercial lenders for the
first time in nearly three years. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]
The Chinese measure and the coordinated move by the major
central banks of the developed world comes amid growing concern
that the global economy is on a slippery slope as the euro zone
struggles to decisively tackle its huge sovereign debt woes.
The banking measures bolstered the appetite for risk,
lifting assets such as stocks and commodities while leading
investors to dump the safe-haven dollar and government debt.
The dollar index .DXY fell 1 percent to 78.206, and the
euro EUR= gained 1.2 percent to $1.3473.
"It's a clear indication that policy-makers are beginning
to take credit issues in Europe very, very seriously," said
Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey
City, New Jersey, said the coordinated action was a clear sign
that authorities were taking the credit crunch "very, very
seriously."
"We're clearly seeing some very big stresses in the global
banking system and they wanted to do a preemptive strike. The
fact that this was a coordinated move took the market by
surprise and lifted all risk trades," Schlossberg said.
A higher-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report for
November also boosted sentiment. The ADP National Employment
report indicated U.S. private sector jobs grew by 206,000 this
month, well above the consensus forecast of 130,000.
[ID:nEAPAU0EH0]
German bond yields fell and the benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury note slid a point in price.
Ten-year German government bond yields DE10YT=TWEB were 3
basis points lower at 2.26 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 31/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent.
Oil prices jumped. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 5 cents to
$110.87 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.04 to $100.83.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $31.50 to $1,747.30 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chris
Reese in New York, Simon Falush, Ethan Bilby, Marius Zaharia,
Anirban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Writing by
Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)