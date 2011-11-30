* Coordinated central bank liquidity move boosts sentiment
* Large gain in U.S. private payroll number also a booster
* Worldwide stocks, oil rise after global banking effort
* Benchmark U.S. bond yield at highest in over two weeks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Global stocks and the euro
rallied on Wednesday after the world's leading central banks
acted jointly to ensure financial markets rocked by the euro
zone's escalating debt crisis have sufficient funding.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and
four other central banks agreed to cut the cost of existing
dollar swap lines starting next Monday, essentially making it
cheaper for cash-strapped European banks to borrow dollars. For
details see [ID:nN1E7AT0AV].
The banks use dollar swaps to access the money they need to
finance foreign operations and liabilities denominated in the
U.S. currency. Dollar funding strains have increased in Europe
as U.S. money market funds pulled their lending to European
banks over fears of exposure to the euro zone crisis.
The surprise emergency move, which also involved the
central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland,
recalled coordinated action taken to steady global markets when
the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
"Global banks are obviously interconnected and thus given
the U.S. dollar funding tensions of late this global central
bank coordination is a sign that folks in the right places are
getting it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"By no means does this address all of the issues facing
markets, and we remain worried European Union policymakers
might drop the ball, but it removes one roadblock and signals
that perhaps more help is on the way," Goncalves said.
Wednesday's move came after euro zone finance ministers
agreed the night before to bulk up their bailout fund but
acknowledged they may need International Monetary Fund help.
[ID:nL5E7MU118]
Global stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world index
.MIWD00000PUS soared 3.2 percent. European stocks .FTEU3
extended gains to trade 3.6 percent higher and stocks on Wall
Street also rose about 3.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 408.09
points, or 3.53 percent, at 11,963.72. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 40.30 points, or 3.37 percent, at
1,235.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 85.88
points, or 3.41 percent, at 2,601.39.
A rally in global stock markets started earlier in the day
when China's central bank moved to ease credit strains by
cutting reserve requirements for its commercial lenders for the
first time in nearly three years. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]
The Chinese measure and the coordinated move by the major
central banks of the developed world comes amid growing concern
that the global economy is on a slippery slope as the euro zone
struggles to decisively tackle its huge sovereign debt woes.
The banking measures bolstered the appetite for risk,
lifting assets such as stocks and commodities while leading
investors to dump the safe-haven dollar and government debt.
The dollar index .DXY fell 0.9 percent to 78.335, and the
euro EUR= gained 1 percent to $1.3446.
"It's a clear indication that policy-makers are beginning
to take credit issues in Europe very, very seriously," Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey, said of the coordinated action.
"We're clearly seeing some very big stresses in the global
banking system and they wanted to do a preemptive strike. The
fact that this was a coordinated move took the market by
surprise and lifted all risk trades," Schlossberg said.
A higher-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report for
November also boosted sentiment. The ADP National Employment
report indicated U.S. private sector jobs grew by 206,000 this
month, well above the consensus forecast of 130,000.
[ID:nEAPAU0EH0]
German bond yields fell and the benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury note slid a point in price.
Ten-year German government bond yields DE10YT=TWEB were 3
basis points lower at 2.26 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 20/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent.
Oil prices were mixed. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 17 cents to
$110.65 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gained 98 cents to
$100.77.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $27.80 to $1,743.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chris
Reese in New York, Simon Falush, Ethan Bilby, Marius Zaharia,
Anirban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Writing by
Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)