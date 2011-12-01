* Stocks mostly down after Wednesday's rally
* Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall
* U.S. Treasury prices dip; gold prices near flat
(Updates prices, details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Stocks on Thursday pulled back
from a sharp rally the day before, when markets reacted to a
liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the
euro gained for a fourth day.
The move by the banks to offer cheap dollar loans for
struggling European banks helped to soothe worries about a
global financial crisis. For more see [ID:nN1E7AT0AV].
Libor, the rate at which banks borrow from one another,
fell for the first time since July 22 in response to the
actions of central banks the previous day.
The euro rose against the dollar, bolstered by generally
successful Spanish and French debt auctions. The euro EUR=EBS
was last up 0.3 percent at $1.34811.
European equities ended lower after a choppy trading
session, while U.S. stocks edged down.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 35.49
points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,010.19. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 3.90 points, or 0.31 percent, at
1,243.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 1.29
points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,621.63.
"Today's action is just a reaction to yesterday, which was
such an impressive move that I'd feel pretty good if we just
held close to even," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500
million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana.
On Wednesday, the Dow had its best day since March 2009.
U.S. stocks are expected to end next year with modest
gains, but the range of predictions varies widely due to the
uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.INX is expected to
rise about 7.5 percent from Wednesday's close to 1,340 by the
end of next year, according to a median forecast from over 40
respondents polled over the last week. [ID:nL5E7N13P2]
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.3
percent on Thursday, well off the day's highs.
A report showing the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest
level since June did little to push stocks higher.
Overseas, Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of debt in three
maturities at the top of the targeted range, although its cost
of borrowing was the highest in 14 years and at levels seen as
unsustainable for public finances. France also found demand for
its sale of 4.35 billion euros of debt in several
maturities.[ID:nL5E7N11J2]
Headlines out of Europe have caused much volatility in
markets in recent months, with the region's debt crisis fueling
worries the problems could escalate into a global financial
crisis.
U.S. government debt prices fell, with benchmark yields
touching their highest level in nearly a month. Ten-year
Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 4/32 in price, with the
yield at 2.09 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing
signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude LCOc1 fell
$1.85 to $108.67 a barrel.
Gold prices were nearly flat after earlier rising to their
highest in two weeks as the central banks' move gave investors
confidence to cut their holdings of cash.
Gold XAU= was trading at $1,745.54 an ounce by 1544 GMT,
having risen to a session peak of $1,754 earlier,
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)