* Europe's fiscal woes fuel safety bid for dollar, debt

* Euro slides on Greece fears, hits 10-year low vs yen

* European shares hit 2-year low on euro zone crisis

* French assurances about banks help markets steady (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Fears of a Greek default that could spread widely through global markets dragged down stocks on Monday, knocking European equities to two-year lows, and sent the euro to a seven-month low against the dollar.

Concerns that Moody's Investors Service could downgrade the credit-worthiness of French banks, which are widely exposed to Greek bonds, and the lack of a solution to Greece's debt problem rattled investor confidence.

Assurances from France that it can withstand the crisis helped the euro to steady.

Investors dumped assets perceived as risky and bought government debt. The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes briefly slid to their lowest levels in at least six decades ago and 10-year Bund yields DE10YT=TWEB fell to 1.71 percent.

"The fear goes well beyond Greece. The yields at Italy's T-bill auction today surged, signaling that contagion is real," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at French broker Global Equities.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said French banks have no liquidity or solvency problems and that they can withstand any crisis event in Greece. [ID:nP6E7JV045]

Some analysts downplayed the risks.

"A Greek default is probably a long way away, and my view is that as long as Greece is showing it is willing and able to initiate measures deemed satisfactory, you won't see any refusal to provide funds," said Ray Attrill, senior currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

But fear gripped most markets.

The euro fell as low as $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest since February, and then pared losses to see-saw near break-even. It was up 0.2 percent at $1.3597.

The mounting fears of a Greek debt default and concerns after the surge in Italian bond yields prompted investors to dump equities across the board in Europe. [ID:nL5E7KC2LZ]

Investors fretted over French bank exposure to Italy after yields at a debt auction hit a three-year high above 4 percent, up from 2.96 percent at a sale a month ago.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 2.7 percent, after earlier slumping to 883.04, its lowest since July 2009. The index has lost more than 20 percent in 2011.

Shares of French banks Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ), Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ) and BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) slumped more than 10 percent amid expectations of an imminent downgrade, due largely to their exposure to Greek bonds. [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 2.0 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 115.11 points, or 1.05 percent, at 10,877.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 10.56 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,143.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 8.85 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,459.14.

"There's a lot of uncertainty with respect to Europe, and so long as that exists there's no drive to take us forward," said Joseph Cangemi, managing director at BNY ConvergEx Group in New York.

"We have no timeline about when we could get any clarity, and financials will continue to be the most egregiously hit in this environment."

Sectors tied to economic growth prospects were among the hardest hit Monday, with the S&P material index .GSPM down 1 percent and the energy index .GSPE off 0.7 percent.

Losses were limited on Nasdaq after wireless chipmaker Broadcom Corp BRCM.O agreed to buy NetLogic Microsystems Inc NETL.O for about $3.7 billion, pushing its shares up 50 percent.

Merger activity always cheers investors. In addition, the merger "is a sign that many stocks are undervalued from a historical perspective," said Cangemi.

U.S. Treasury debt prices were lower.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 1/32 in price to yield 3.24 percent.

The U.S. Dollar Index .DXY rose 0.31 percent at 77.432.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 fell 5 cents per barrel to $112.72. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 69 cents to $87.93.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $46.67 to $1,810.60 an ounce. (Reporting by Angela Moon and Emily Flitter in New York; Marius Zaharia, Anirban Nag, Christopher Johnson and Brian Gorman in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)