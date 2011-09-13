* Global equities rise on hopes European leaders to act
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Global stocks and the euro
edged higher on Tuesday on hopes European leaders will find a
way to alleviate Greece's simmering debt crisis while the
dollar extended losses against the safe-haven Japanese yen.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to quash talk of an
imminent Greek default but market confidence suffered another
blow when Italy had to pay the highest yield since it joined
the euro zone in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds. For details
see:[ID:nL5E7KD1TR]
An unsourced report on Greek television that Greek, German
and French leaders would hold a conference call helped underpin
optimism in European equity markets.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose 0.7 percent and
the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
gained more than 1 percent.
Stocks on Wall Street, however, traded near break-even.
"It really just feels like we are stuck in a range for the
time being until we get some answers," said Frank Lesh, a
futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in
Chicago.
Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was down 1.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,059.76. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.73 points, or 0.32
percent, at 1,166.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
14.78 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,509.87.
U.S. Treasury prices fell while yields on benchmark German
Bund DE10YT=TWEB set a new historic low at 1.68 percent
before paring gains as investors sought safety in government
debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 10/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent.
Talk that Merkel and French Presidnet Nicolas Sarkozy would
make a statement on Greece later in the day buoyed market
sentiment but Sarkozy's office denied the speculation.
The euro EUR= rose 0.1 percent to $1.3687 against the
U.S. dollar after earlier hitting a session low of $1.35578.
The single euro zone currency fell to the day's lowest
levels at 104.410 yen EURJPY=EBS before moving back to
105.38, down 0.1 percent,
"The market is still very much focused on the euro. We are
back to watching headlines and it seems like there are more
rumors than fact," said David Watt, senior currency strategist,
at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"In general, it's still a very cautious backdrop," Watt
said.
Brent crude prices pared early gains and fell below $112 a
barrel after the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its
estimate for demand growth and raised its supply forecast.
Brent LCOc1 was 16 cents lower at $112.09 a barrel.
