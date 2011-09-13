* Global equities rise on hopes European leaders to act

* Euro gains against U.S dollar as risk sentiment improves

* US debt prices fall, German bonds rise as crisis festers

* Brent crude prices pare gains on weak demand forecast (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, though uncertainty coursed through markets as fears of a Greek default left investors uneasy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to quash talk of an imminent default but market confidence suffered another blow when Italy had to pay the highest yield since it joined the euro zone in 1999 to sell five-year bonds. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KD1TR]

A Reuters report quoting a Greek government official saying that Greek, German and French leaders would hold a conference call on Wednesday helped buoy the euro and underpin optimism in European equity markets. Two German government sources confirmed the plans. [ID:nL5E7KD29C] [ID:nB4E7K9007]

"The market is still very much focused on the euro. We are back to watching headlines and it seems like there are more rumors than fact," said David Watt, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"In general, it's still a very cautious backdrop and it's hard to see a sustained back-up in the euro and even for that matter, a sustained back-up in the European stock markets," he added.

The euro EUR= rose 0.4 percent to $1.3718 against the U.S. dollar. Against the yen the euro fell to a low of 104.37 EURJPY=EBS before moving back to 105.39, down 0.1 percent.

European stocks rallied from two-year lows to end higher, although the sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs and simmering fears of a Greek default kept gains in check. [ID:nP6E7KC093]

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 1.06 percent at 900.43.

Banking stocks bounced back in what was mostly seen as a technical rally, with Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) rising 15 percent and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) gaining 8.2 percent.

Despite the solid equity gains, some investors said prices were still poised to fall further, with some pointing to the lows of the financial crisis as possible.

"The question is not 'if' indexes will revisit March 2009 lows, but 'when,'" said Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat. "Is it going to happen in the next two weeks or in December? Hard to say."

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.9 percent and Wall Street rebounded.

Brian Battle, a trader at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago, said stocks were being pulled by those who see them as overvalued given the economy is on the cusp of recession, and those who say stocks are historically cheap.

"We're going to wrestle around and remain range-bound until we figure out which theory is true," Battle said.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 64.71 points, or 0.59 percent, at 11,125.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.34 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,174.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.80 points, or 1.51 percent, at 2,532.89.

Consumer staple shares were the biggest decliners, weighed by Best Buy Co Inc ( BBY.N ), which fell to a new 52-week low following weak quarterly results.

Oracle Corp ORCL.O, Intel Corp ( INTC.O ) and Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) were among the top boosts to the Nasdaq.

U.S. Treasury prices retreated as stocks gained and damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Earlier in Europe, yields on benchmark German Bunds DE10YT=TWEB set a historic low at 1.68 percent.[ID:nS1E78C0OL]

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 12/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent.

Talk that Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy would make a statement on Greece later in the day buoyed market sentiment, but Sarkozy's office denied the speculation.

Brent crude prices pared early gains and fell below $112 a barrel after the International Energy Agency cut its estimate for demand growth and raised its supply forecast. The IEA said Libyan crude oil production capacity would come back sooner than expected and there were signs that OPEC output was continuing to grow.

Brent LCOc1 was 41 cents lower at $111.84 a barrel. But U.S. crude rose, with the October contract up $1.98 to $90.17.

Gold prices rose in volatile trade after briefly extending the previous session's 2.5 percent slide below $1,800 an ounce.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $22.95 to $1,836.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Ryan Vlastelica, Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)