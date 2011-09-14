* Europe bond proposal lifts risk appetite across markets

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.

Stocks on Wall Street jumped as much as more than 2 percent after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone bond, seen by many as a key tool to ease the region's festering debt crisis, would soon be presented. For details see: [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

Creation of such a bond would give the weaker countries in the euro zone access to cheaper funds, although Germany has consistently opposed such a move. [ID:nLDE78D03R]

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares closed up 1.4 percent at 913.22. Wall Street pared some of its gains but still ended up more than 1 percent.

"The focus today seems to be on whether or not Greece defaults, and the market is anticipating that the can will again be kicked down the road, avoiding a default," said Clark Yingst, chief market analyst at Joseph Gunnar & Co in New York.

The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said Europe was facing its most serious challenge in a generation. But he warned there was no simple solution.

Stocks and the euro rallied after France and Germany said Greece's future remains in the euro zone, tapping down fears of a departure that could spark a systemic rupture. [ID:nP6E7JV05EID:nP6E7JV05E]

Leaders of France and Germany also told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 140.88 points, or 1.27 percent, at 11,246.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 15.81 points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 40.40 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,572.55

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.8 percent.

The euro's initial tepid gains suggested a clear outcome to the European debt crisis was still not in hand. The currency rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.3750 EUR=EBS.

DEBT ISSUE STILL A CONCERN

The market's path of least resistance is still lower until Europe pulls a rabbit from the hat and resolves the debt issue, said Troy Buckner, managing principle at hedge fund NuWave Investment Management in Parsippany, New Jersey.

While equities have posted modest gains in recent days, key commodity markets have failed to participate, he said.

"For the moment at least, our strategies are pointing to 'risk off' in both commodity and stock markets," Buckner said.

U.S. economic data was mostly brushed aside as investors focused on news from Europe. Growth in retail sales stalled in August while business inventories rose slightly less than expected in July, suggesting caution. [ID:nS1E78D0B7] [ID:nCAT005512]

Copper fell to within 2 percent of its 2011 low. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange closed down $145 at $8,635 a tonne.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down $3.60 at $1,826.50 an ounce.

Brent crude rose on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would ease, while U.S. oil futures fell following data showing a surprise increase in U.S. product inventories.

Brent crude LCOc1 for October delivery settled up 51 cents at $112.40 a barrel, while U.S. October crude CLc1 settled down $1.30 at $88.91.

Most U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis drew investors to riskier assets such as stocks, to the detriment of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 1/32 in price to yield 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Ellen Freilich and Gene Ramos in New York; Simon Jessop in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)