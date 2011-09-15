* Wall Street gains for 4th day on ECB move, Greek support
* Rally in European equities, short covering support Brent
* Investors sell safe-haven U.S. debt for riskier assets
* Euro jumps on ECB dollar funding, Greek support
(Adds opening of U.S. markets, byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Global stocks advanced for a
third straight day and the euro gained on Thursday after major
central banks moved to boost European bank funding and strong
support for Greece by regional leaders eased default fears.
European shares extended gains to more than 2 percent and
the euro jumped more than 1 percent after the European Central
Bank said it would boost the short-term supply of dollars in a
move to ease funding difficulties in the euro zone. For details
see: [ID:nF9E7JT00G]
The euro EUR= rose as high as $1.3937, according to
electronic trading platform EBS, before easing a bit.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 2.7 percent. The benchmark index has gained 6 percent
since touching a two-year low on Tuesday.
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in
New York, said the move by the ECB and other major central
banks was "a positive in that short term relief is being given
but a negative that we are at this state to begin with."
"The stress is still there as long as sovereign debt issues
aren't dealt with aggressively but this move eases short term
funding problems," Boockvar said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 147.17 points, or 1.31 percent, at 11,393.90. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 14.84 points, or 1.25 percent,
at 1,203.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 26.35
points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,598.90.
Widespread optimism came even as German Chancellor Angela
Merkel bluntly rejected the notion of euro zone bonds -- a
focal point for market optimism on Wednesday -- as a solution
to Europe's sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7KF1CX]
There was also no clear sign from a conference call of
German, French and Greek leaders on Wednesday that a stalemate
over Athens' next bailout payment had been broken.
[ID:nLDE78D090]
Investors also pushed aside a fresh spate of disappointing
U.S. data that showed new U.S. jobless claims rose last week to
their highest since June and a gauge of factory activity in New
York state contracted in September. [ID:nS1E78E0CT]
The news supported the view the Federal Reserve could take
new action to boost economic growth.
"The overall picture from the three data releases we are
looking at is not very good," said Sean Incremona, an economist
at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
Another survey showed that a gauge of factory activity in
the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second month in a
row in September, but the rate of decline moderated from a
steep drop the month before.
The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell more than
a full point as the prospect of a long stretch of loose
monetary policy coupled with higher inflation prompted
investors to dump long bonds.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last off 1-16/32 in price
to yield 3.35 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
US10YT=RR fell 29/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent.
Bund futures fell as euro zone leaders showed signs of
their determination to see out Greece's debt problems without
it leaving the single currency, prompting some to take profit
on a recent rally in safe-haven bonds. [ID:nL5E7KF192]
Crude oil rose more than $3 a barrel, buoyed by the rally
in European equities, a weaker dollar and improved risk
appetite after euro zone leaders reiterated their commitment to
keeping Greece afloat. [ID:nL3E7KF0IJ]
Brent crude LCOc1 for October deliver, which expires on
Thursday, was up $2.60 at $115.00 a barrel.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Emily Flitter in
New York; William James, Claire Milhench and Melanie Burton in
London; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash)