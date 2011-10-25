* Germany opposes EU draft on ECB bond-buying -Merkel
* EU finance ministers cancel meeting; EU summit is on
* Stocks tumble; safe-haven Treasuries and gold rally
* Euro retreats from six-week high; yen at record
(Updates prices)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 25 World stocks and the euro
stumbled on Tuesday after the cancellation of a meeting of
European finance ministers raised doubts that an upcoming
summit will result in a clear plan to rein in Europe's debt
crisis.
A summit of European leaders remains scheduled for
Wednesday, but the gathering of finance ministers -- known as
Ecofin -- was canceled because details of the meeting had not
been finalized, sources told Reuters.
The worries over Europe boosted safe-haven assets, driving
up prices of U.S. Treasury debt and driving the Japanese yen to
a record high against the dollar. Weak U.S. consumer data added
to the gloomy sentiment and helped push gold up 3 percent to
top $1,700 an ounce.
"We are inclined to believe that the cancellation of the EU
finance ministers meeting means more delays than progress on
euro area talks," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"We won't know for sure until Wednesday when the EU Summit
ends and the press conference is delivered, but today's
announcement certainly adds a degree of uncertainty in the
markets."
Officials said euro zone leaders are unlikely to provide
many hard numbers to flesh out their debt crisis response on
Wednesday because the size of banks' losses on Greek bonds is
still under negotiation and an increase in the firepower of the
bailout fund is tough to quantify.
Also on Tuesday, Germany said it opposes a phrase in a
draft conclusion for the summit that calls for the European
Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market.
The ECB has been buying Spanish and Italian bonds for more
than two months in order to hold down the countries' borrowing
costs and contain the region's debt crisis.
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell 0.8 percent. The
index had earlier hit its highest level since early September
on signs that euro zone policymakers had neared agreement on
bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the region's
rescue fund.
U.S. stocks traded lower in afternoon trade, partly also
weighed by discouraging corporate outlooks. The Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 140.32 points, or 1.18
percent, at 11,773.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 18.10 points, or 1.44 percent, at 1,236.09. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 48.04 points, or 1.78 percent,
at 2,651.40.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.7
percent lower at 982.57 after rising to an 11-week high of
993.29 earlier. Emerging market shares gained 0.6 percent.
SAFE HAVEN PLAY
The euro dropped 0.1 percent to $1.3917 EUR=, after
hitting a session low of $1.3847 on Reuters data, well off a
six-week high of $1.3959.
The dollar hit a record low of 75.73 yen JPY=, raising
expectations of official intervention to stem the yen's
strength.
Gold extended a three-day rally to top $1,700 an ounce for
the first time in a month. Spot gold XAU= was last up 2.9
percent at $1,700.40 an ounce.
Signs of discord in the euro zone weighed down Brent crude,
but U.S. oil prices shot higher in a second day of frenetic
spread trading, as dealers raced to claw back a record discount
versus Europe's Brent on mounting evidence of tightening
supplies.
Brent crude fell 56 cents at $110.89 a barrel. U.S. crude
rose $1.86 to $93.13 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose. Benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes US10YT=RR were up 30/32 in price for a yield of 2.13
percent. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 2-8/32, its yield
falling to 3.16 percent.
"U.S. Treasuries remain the strongest net bought across the
board amid investor concerns that the long-standing, seemingly
intractable differences amongst euro zone policy makers remain
difficult to bridge," said Samarjit Shankar, managing director
of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
