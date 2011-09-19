* Greek debt default fears intensify

* World stocks fall more than 2 percent

* Safe-haven Treasuries, U.S. dollar rally

* Gold tumbles on stronger dollar (Updates prices, adds comment, details)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 19 World stocks slid, the euro shed more than 1 percent and oil prices dived on Monday as a new round of fear gripped markets that Greece may default on its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade throughout the euro zone.

European officials ended a weekend meeting without agreeing on new ways to tackle the debt crisis, and a call by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting for more fiscal stimulus was rejected. International lenders told Greece on Monday that it must shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to secure a vital 8 billion euro rescue payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]

Worries that the crisis was worsening prompted investors to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar and Treasuries. But gold, which often benefits from safe-haven flows, retreated nearly $30 on the stronger dollar.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 2.1 percent on the day, after posting the biggest weekly gain since early July last week.

"People went into the weekend in hopes that Geithner's visit to Europe would bring more clarity, but no positive move came out and we are back with dealing with European problems," said Karl Mills, president of Jurika, Mills & Keifer Investment Partners, in Oakland, California.

Investors, he said, were "not only over-bought but we were over-hoped."

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell for the first time in six sessions. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 198.75 points, or 1.73 percent, at 11,310.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 20.35 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,195.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 27.09 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,595.22.

European stocks .FTEU3 ended about 2.3 percent lower. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P fell 3.2 percent to feature amongst the worst performers Emerging stocks .MSCIEF dropped 3 percent.

"There will be additional volatility in the global financial markets heading into the end of the month as the pressure to get Greece and others to enact their reforms will be white-hot intense," said Andrew Busch, global currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

The International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Union, known as the Troika, "will threaten to use the nuclear option of not providing the payment that allows Greece to avoid default," Busch added.

Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- will meet this week to discuss support for the euro zone.

A Brazilian newspaper said on Monday the five BRICS nations, which also includes South Africa, have already bought debt through the European Financial Stability Facility and could buy more. [ID:nS1E78I0BU]

Focus is now shifting to a conference call between Greece and its international lenders to see how Greece plans to make up its budget shortfall and avoid a disorderly default. The call was scheduled for 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) [ID:nLDE78G00Z]

SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS

With gloom widespread, investors took little comfort from expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new measures to stimulate the U.S. economy when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.

The euro shed 1.2 percent to $1.3632 EUR=EBS, and traders braced for a move to last week's seven-month low of $1.3495. Losses in the euro helped push the dollar 0.9 higher against a basket of currencies .DXY.

The yen also benefited from a safety bid, with the euro down 1.6 percent EURJPY=. The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 76.43 yen JPY=.

While the Swiss franc is typically the beneficiary of safe-haven flows, recent actions by the Swiss National Bank to weaken it have pushed more of those flows to the dollar and yen.

U.S. government bond prices soared. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 27/32 US10YT=RR, with the yield at 1.958 percent. Prices of 30-year bonds were up 2-1/32, their yields falling to 3.21 percent US30YT=RR.

"People are buying the dollar, turning around and buying U.S. Treasuries immediately," said Greg Salvaggio, vice president of trading at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

Gold XAU= last traded around 1780.59 a troy ounce, retreating from the day's high of $1,827.36. a stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. The precious metal hit a record high of $1,920.30 on September 6.

In other commodities, oil fell more than $2 per barrel on concerns Europe's debt crisis would hit commodity demand. Brent crude LCOc1 fell $3.05 to $109.17 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped $2.86 to $85.10.

Investors were also wary of taking on risk for fear Republicans will not agree to finance part of President Barack Obama's $447 billion job creation plan with tax hikes on the rich. [ID:nS1E78I0K3] (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Angela Moon and Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)