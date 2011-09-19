* Greek debt default fears intensify
* World stocks fall more than 2 percent
* Safe-haven Treasuries, U.S. dollar rally, gold slips
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 19 World stocks snapped a
four-day rally on Monday, while the euro and oil prices dropped
as a new round of fear gripped markets that Greece may default
on its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade
throughout the euro zone and possibly beyond.
But U.S. stocks and the euro recovered from their worst
levels in late afternoon trade after Greece's Finance Ministry
said the country was near an agreement with its international
lenders to continue receiving bailout funds, though some work
still needs to be done. [ID:nA8E7K200V]
U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains as Wall Street stocks
sharply trimmed losses.
European officials had ended a weekend meeting without
agreeing on new ways to tackle the debt crisis, and a call by
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting for
more fiscal stimulus was rejected.
Investors feared the crisis was worsening after Greece's
prime minister canceled a U.S. trip to chair an emergency
cabinet meeting at home and international lenders urged Athens
to shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to
secure a vital eight-billion-euro rescue payment next month.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]
That prompted investors to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar
and Treasuries. But gold, which often benefits from safe-haven
flows, retreated more than $30 an ounce on the stronger dollar.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
.MIWD00000PUS fell 1.5 percent after posting the biggest
weekly gain since early July last week.
"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its
next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after
the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John
Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 72.66
points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,436.43. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 7.72 points, or 0.63 percent, at
1,208.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.21
points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,622.10.
European stocks .FTEU3 ended 2.3 percent lower at 916.07
points. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P fell 3.4
percent to feature amongst the worst performers. Emerging
stocks .MSCIEF dropped 2.8 percent.
"There will be additional volatility in the global
financial markets heading into the end of the month as the
pressure to get Greece and others to enact their reforms will
be white-hot intense," said Andrew Busch, global currency
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil,
Russia, India and China -- will meet this week to discuss
support for the euro zone.
A Brazilian newspaper said on Monday the five BRICS
nations, which also includes South Africa, have already bought
debt through the European Financial Stability Facility and
could buy more. [ID:nS1E78I0BU]
SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS
With gloom widespread, investors took little comfort from
expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new
measures to stimulate the U.S. economy when it meets on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
The euro shed 0.8 percent to $1.3693 EUR=EBS. It had
earlier dropped as low as $1.3586, approaching last week's
seven-month low of $1.3495. Losses in the euro helped push the
dollar 0.6 percent higher against a basket of currencies
.DXY.
The yen also benefited from a safety bid, with the euro
down 1.1 percent EURJPY=. The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to
76.49 yen JPY=.
While the Swiss franc is typically the beneficiary of
safe-haven flows, recent actions by the Swiss National Bank to
weaken it have pushed more of those flows to the dollar and
yen.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were
trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from
2.05 percent Friday and not far off the 1.879 percent level
reached last week, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.
Prior to the Greek official's comments, 10-year notes had
been trading 31/32 higher in price.
"People are buying the dollar, turning around and buying
U.S. Treasuries immediately," said Greg Salvaggio, vice
president of trading at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
Long-dated Treasuries outperformed on expectations the Fed
will try to push already low long-term interest rates even
lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.
Prices of 30-year bonds were up 1-24/32, their yields falling
to 3.22 percent US30YT=RR, the lowest since January 2009.
Gold XAU= last traded around $1,776.90 an ounce,
retreating from the day's high of $1,827.36. A stronger U.S.
currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies. The precious metal hit a record
high of $1,920.30 on Sept. 6.
In other commodities, oil fell on concerns Europe's debt
crisis would hit demand. Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $109.14
a barrel, down $3.08. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped $2.26 to end at
$85.70.
Investors were also wary of taking on risk for fear
Republicans will not agree to finance part of President Barack
Obama's $447 billion job creation plan with tax hikes on the
rich. [ID:nS1E78I0K3]
(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Angela Moon and
Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler
)