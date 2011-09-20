* Global equity markets advance as risk appetite improves
* Treasuries slip, Greece a concern
* Crude oil rebounds after selloff on Europe economy woes
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks and crude oil
rose on Tuesday as investors, eager to see if the U.S. Federal
Reserve moves to aid a sputtering U.S economy later this week,
shrugged off Italy's credit downgrade and other sour news.
Risk aversion eased a bit, even as the outlook remained
gloomy, with German investor sentiment dropping to its lowest
level in nearly three years and data showing U.S. housing
starts down more than expected in August. For details see
[ID:nL5E7KK12E] and [ID:nCAT005514]
Brent crude bounced back from heavy losses in the previous
session as worries over the global economy were seen to have
been factored into current prices. [ID:nL3E7KK0JM]
North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $2.18 to $111.32 a barrel.
Global equity markets gained, as did Wall Street stocks
after toying with break-even after the open.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
1.2 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
gained nearly 2 percent.
Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught
between equity valuations that are very attractive, when
compared to the yield on government debt, currently trading at
below 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 127.68
points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,528.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.09 points, or 1.25 percent, at
1,219.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 26.49
points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,639.32.
The euro traded near break-even against the U.S. dollar as
Italy's debt downgrade and uncertainty about Greece's ability
to avoid default weighed on the single currency.
[ID:nS1E78J09Y]
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.36696 EUR=EBS.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as stock market gains and
prospective progress in Greek debt talks damped demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 2/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent.
(To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope
Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge
Fund Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Angela Moon and Nick Olivari in
New York, Marius Zaharia and Ikuko Kurahone in London and Harro
Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; writing by Herbert Lash; editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)