* Expectations of Fed move to boost economy lifts equities
* Treasuries slip, Greece a concern
* Crude oil rebounds after sell-off on Europe economy woes
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks rose and crude
oil jumped on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will
act to boost the U.S. economy as it opened a two-day policy
meeting, and as investors shrugged off Italy's credit downgrade
and other sour news.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, at
the close of its meeting on Wednesday, is expected to set the
stage for a program to buy longer-dated bonds in a bid to push
already-low long-term interest rates even lower or at least
keep them low -- a move known as Operation Twist. For details,
"There is some expectation that there will be some further
easing language with the FOMC meeting when it wraps up
tomorrow," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research
at Tradition Energy in in Stamford, Connecticut.
The continued gloomy economic outlook in the United States
was reinforcing views that the Fed will feel compelled to act
to boost the fading recovery. The government on Tuesday
reported that U.S. housing starts were down more than expected
in August.
In Europe, German investor sentiment dropped to its lowest
level in nearly three years. For details see [ID:nL5E7KK12E]
Brent crude bounced back a day after suffering heavy losses
as worries over the global economy were seen to have been
factored into prices and on expectations U.S. inventory data
North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $2.18 to $111.32 a barrel.
U.S. crude for October CLc1 rose $1.26 to trade at $86.96
a barrel.
Global equity markets gained, as did Wall Street stocks
after toying with break-even after the open.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
1.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
provisionally ended 1.9 percent higher.
Defensive shares led gains on both Wall Street an in
Europe, with gains in utilities, telecommunications and
healthcare shares.
"The risk trade is back on, but again the volume is very
very light, so it's hard to say that this is the start of a new
trend or anything," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at
Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught
between equity valuations that are very attractive, when
compared to the yield on government debt, currently trading at
below 2 percent. Trading volumes were low.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 114.97
points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,515.98. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 12.87 points, or 1.07 percent, at
1,216.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 22.09
points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,634.92.
The euro traded near break-even to higher against the U.S.
dollar as Italy's debt downgrade and uncertainty about Greece's
ability to avoid default weighed on the single currency.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3698 EUR=EBS.
Standard and Poor's cut its credit rating on Italy,
Europe's third biggest economy, by one-notch cut and kept its
outlook on negative, warning of a deteriorating growth outlook
and damaging political uncertainty. S&P said later on Tuesday
that it considered any risk of default by Italy as "extremely
remote."
U.S. Treasuries prices rose in a see-saw session as stock
market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks acted
to damp demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
3/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent.
