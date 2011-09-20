* Expectations of Fed move to boost economy lifts equities

* Treasuries slip, Greece a concern

* Crude oil rebounds after sell-off on Europe economy woes (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks rose and crude oil jumped on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will act to boost the U.S. economy as it opened a two-day policy meeting, and as investors shrugged off Italy's credit downgrade and other sour news.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, at the close of its meeting on Wednesday, is expected to set the stage for a program to buy longer-dated bonds in a bid to push already-low long-term interest rates even lower or at least keep them low -- a move known as Operation Twist. For details, see [FED/AHEAD]

"There is some expectation that there will be some further easing language with the FOMC meeting when it wraps up tomorrow," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research at Tradition Energy in in Stamford, Connecticut.

The continued gloomy economic outlook in the United States was reinforcing views that the Fed will feel compelled to act to boost the fading recovery. The government on Tuesday reported that U.S. housing starts were down more than expected in August.

In Europe, German investor sentiment dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years. For details see [ID:nL5E7KK12E] and [ID:nCAT005514]

Brent crude bounced back a day after suffering heavy losses as worries over the global economy were seen to have been factored into prices and on expectations U.S. inventory data will show a drawdown in stockpiles. [ID:nL3E7KK0JM]

North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $2.18 to $111.32 a barrel.

U.S. crude for October CLc1 rose $1.26 to trade at $86.96 a barrel.

Global equity markets gained, as did Wall Street stocks after toying with break-even after the open.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 provisionally ended 1.9 percent higher.

Defensive shares led gains on both Wall Street an in Europe, with gains in utilities, telecommunications and healthcare shares.

"The risk trade is back on, but again the volume is very very light, so it's hard to say that this is the start of a new trend or anything," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught between equity valuations that are very attractive, when compared to the yield on government debt, currently trading at below 2 percent. Trading volumes were low.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 114.97 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,515.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.87 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,216.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 22.09 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,634.92.

The euro traded near break-even to higher against the U.S. dollar as Italy's debt downgrade and uncertainty about Greece's ability to avoid default weighed on the single currency. [ID:nS1E78J09Y]

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3698 EUR=EBS.

Standard and Poor's cut its credit rating on Italy, Europe's third biggest economy, by one-notch cut and kept its outlook on negative, warning of a deteriorating growth outlook and damaging political uncertainty. S&P said later on Tuesday that it considered any risk of default by Italy as "extremely remote."

U.S. Treasuries prices rose in a see-saw session as stock market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks acted to damp demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 3/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent. (To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub) (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Angela Moon and Nick Olivari in New York, Marius Zaharia and Ikuko Kurahone in London and Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)