By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 21 World stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to make bets ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer further stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy, while oil prices rose on a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The Fed, ending its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is expected to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion bond portfolio to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities in a move dubbed "Operation Twist." For details, see [ID:nS1E78I231]

The Fed will issue a statement at about 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).

It is unclear, however, how effective such new measures would be in bolstering U.S. growth, given that the economy is slowing despite the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying program that ended in June.

"Operation Twist is unconventional and the best they could offer," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "But what will this do in terms of economic growth? I suspect very little.

"I think the Fed will satisfy the market, but since we are in a short-term overbought situation, even if the Fed doesn't disappoint, we might see a short-term pullback."

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS slipped 0.7 percent, though it was still more than 3.0 percent above its one-year low set earlier in September.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European stocks .FTEU3 fell 1.8 percent, while an index of emerging stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks were mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 34.82 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,373.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.46 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,197.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 14.01 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,604.25.

OIL UP, COPPER AT 2011 LOW

In the commodities market, London Brent oil LCOc1 gained $1.51 to $112.05 a barrel after government data showed crude stockpiles fell much more than expected last week in the United States. U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 52 cents to $87.43 a barrel.

Uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis and the global economy pushed copper prices to new lows for the year.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange fell to $8,295 a tonne, down from Tuesday's close of $8,309. Earlier, the metal used in power and construction slipped to a new low since November 2010 at $8,234.75 a tonne.

Spot gold XAU= was last trading slightly lower at around $1,798 an ounce.

EURO REBOUNDS

Persistent fears of a possible default on Greek debt weighed on investor sentiment, with Athens and international lenders yet to reach a deal to allow the next tranche of bailout funds to be paid. For more, see [ID:nA8E7JO018]

The Greek government will make announcements later on Wednesday on the austerity measures it is discussing with its international lenders to save the country from bankruptcy. [ID:nL5E7KL0GD]

But the euro rebounded from lows after breaking above the $1.37 level, though analysts said the currency remained vulnerable. It last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3721 EUR=.

"It is now expected that markets will not hear a final decision (on Greece aid) until next week," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "As uncertainty continues, there is substantial downside euro risk."

The U.S. dollar traded little changed at 76.37 yen JPY=EBS. It had earlier dropped as low as 76.111 yen, close to a record low, ahead of Japan's fiscal half-year end, which tends to see investors unwind their U.S. fixed-income assets and repatriate funds.

Stocks' losses gave a safety bid to U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 15/32 in price, yielding 1.894 percent. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)