* Lack of confidence in leaders cited in market losses
* Fed statement, weak data fuel global economic worries
* Safe-haven dollar, Treasuries soar as oil, gold tumble
(Updates prices, adds comment, details)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 22 World stocks and commodities
tumbled on Thursday as weak data from China crystallized
investor fears about a global recession one day after a grim
economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Stocks tumbled more than 4 percent and commodities took a
beating. The U.S. dollar climbed to a seven-month high against
major currencies .DXY as investors fled risky assets.
Weak data from Germany and China helped push investors to
safe U.S. government bonds, where benchmark yields again
touched lows not seen in 60 years.
For a story on the global economy and recession fears, see
[ID:nL5E7KM1AQ].
The shakeout also called into question investors' reliance
on gold as a safe place for money, as the price of the precious
metal fell more than 4 percent.
Thursday's market meltdown came after weeks of worries that
Europe's debt crisis could freeze the global financial system
and a day after the Federal Reserve disappointed markets with
its latest effort to boost the economy with a strategy to lower
long-term borrowing costs.
"If this were a movie, it would be a horror film, and
nearly everyone would be slashed to death," said Kevin Giddis,
managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis,
Tennessee.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
4.3 percent.
The decline also came amid concerns that the U.S.
government is headed for another budget fight. The House of
Representatives unexpectedly defeated a bill that would fund
the federal government past Sept. 30.
"Here we are, likely facing yet another recession, lacking
in confidence, with limited jobs opportunity, hanging our star
on a president and Congress that can't agree on what day it is,
while offering very little hope of anything meaningful in terms
of a jobs solution or a fix for the housing market," said
Giddis.
Investors were unnerved on Wednesday by the Fed's statement
that the U.S. economy faces "significant downside risks" and
worry that the U.S. central bank's $400 billion program would
be insufficient to jump-start growth.
That brought fears of another global recession to the
forefront. Investors are already worried about a possible Greek
debt default and the euro zone's intractable debt crisis, and
see authorities and governments unable to respond to the
problems.
A possible Greek debt default could trigger economic
fallout on the entire euro zone and possibly beyond.
U.S. stocks lost more than 2 percent, extending losses for
a fourth straight session and European shares fell 4 percent to
a two-year low, dragging an index of global equities to a
one-year trough.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 337.77
points, or 3.04 percent, at 10,787.07. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 31.40 points, or 2.69 percent, at
1,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 57.95
points, or 2.28 percent, at 2,480.24.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 fell 4.2 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 4.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei
.N225 closed down 2.07 percent.
Business activity in Germany grew at its weakest pace in
more than two years in September and new orders fell for a
third month. [ID:nL9E7I401W]
Adding to gloom about the global economy, China's
manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month
in September, suggesting the world's No. 2 economy may not be
able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and
European growth.
SAFETY FIRST
Long-dated U.S. government debt rallied strongly, extending
the previous day's gains. The 30-year bond climbed 3-4/32, its
yield falling US30YT=RR to 2.84 percent - the lowest since
January 2009 - from 2.99 percent late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose a point, their yields
US10YT=RR falling to 1.76 percent from 1.87 percent late on
Wednesday.
Ten-year German yields DE10YT=TWEB hit a record low of
1.667 percent.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a seven-month high against a
basket of major currencies .DXY as investors dumped riskier
trades in favor of the world's most liquid currency. The index
was last up 1.4 percent at 78.417.
"The dollar's strength and the risk aversion that we have
seen in recent weeks have picked up steam," said Tohru Sasaki,
head of Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase.
The euro fell to an eight-month low of $1.3384, its lowest
since January EUR=EBS, and was last down 1 percent at
$1.3429.
Gains in the dollar sparked a broad retreat in the
commodities sector. Spot gold XAU= lost more than $50 to
trade around $1,727.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 were down $4.13 at $81.79 a
barrel, while Brent futures LCOc1 were $3.79 lower at $106.57
a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt in London and Chris
Reese in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)