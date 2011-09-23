* World stocks fall but off lows, Wall St higher

* Investors looking for action from G20

* Euro up, commodity prices fall (Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 23 World stocks fell but were off lows and commodities declined on Friday as a pledge by leading economies to shore up the financial system failed to alleviate fears of a Greek default and global economic slump.

U.S. stocks opened lower but then rebounded. European shares .FTEU3 fell 0.2 percent, with banking shares suffering the most after Deutsche Bank said the region's banks may take a bigger-than-expected hit from a swap arrangement on Greek government debt. For more, see [ID:nWEA5363].

U.S. equity index futures cut losses shortly before the open and briefly turned positive on market talk that the European Central Bank is considering stimulus measures to cope with the region's sovereign debt crisis. The equity rebound helped push Treasury debt prices lower.

After the open, Wall Street edged higher, led by a bounce in industrial and financial shares. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI edged up 1.17 points, or 0.01 percent, to 10,735.00. The S&P 500 .SPX added 2.79 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,132.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.91 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,464.58.

Earlier, global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.4 percent, having fallen as low as 274.20, its lowest level since July 2010.

Brent crude oil slid to a six-week low near $103 a barrel and copper tumbled to its lowest price in more than a year on worries about the economy. U.S. gold futures dropped to a seven-week low.

"Again, it's all on the news out of Europe," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

"We are also at the end of the quarter next week and large institutions are selling whatever they can to take profits, which is one of the reasons why gold and silver are lower. They are taking profits on the short side."

Talk of a possible Greek default gained pace, even as Athens denied reports that one option in the debt crisis would be an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Washington are under pressure from investors to show action in the face of rising stresses in the financial system.

Spot gold XAU= fell to $1,694 an ounce.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 43 cents at $105.05. U.S. crude CLc1 declined 59 cents to $79.91.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to EUR=EBS at $1.3496. Ten-year U.S. Treasury note fell 9/32, yielding 1.7482 percent.