By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 23 World stocks came off
14-month lows on Friday on expectations policy-makers would
take further action to ease the euro zone debt crisis, while
commodities fell broadly on worries about a global economic
slump.
Trading was highly volatile with stocks seesawing between
gains and losses, as investors jumped at buy or sell buttons on
any indications from policy-makers that suggested additional
steps to support the economy.
Market talk that the European Central Bank is considering
stimulus measures to cope with the region's sovereign debt
crisis helped boost sentiment, though investors remained
cautious as speculation of a Greek default gathered pace.
Brent crude oil slid to a six-week low near $103 a barrel
and copper tumbled to its lowest price in more than a year on
concern slowing global growth may weigh on demand.
Gold slid to a 6-1/2 week low and headed for its sharpest
weekly drop since December 2008. The sharp losses in the
precious metal and spike in volatility have sparked renewed
debate about the role of gold as a safe-haven.
"Again, it's all on the news out of Europe," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"We are also at the end of the quarter next week and large
institutions are selling whatever they can to take profits,
which is one of the reasons why gold and silver are lower."
Markets were jittery as Greece denied reports that one
option in the debt crisis would be an orderly default with a 50
percent haircut, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned European
banks' writedowns on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.
On Wall Street, stocks were slightly up. The Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 2.23 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 10,736.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up
4.43 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,133.99. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 15.38 points, or 0.63 percent, at
2,471.05.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index
.MIWD00000PUS slipped 0.1 percent, having fallen as low as
274.20, its lowest level since July 2010.
The index is now in bear market territory -- defined as a
fall of 20 percent or more from its peak -- having tumbled 23
percent from their 2011 high in May.
Riskier assets had staged a tentative recovery earlier
after finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
20 said they would take "all steps necessary" to calm the
global financial system and said central banks were ready to
provide liquidity. But skepticism grew that the G20 pledges
would be followed up with action.
"It's the usual platitudes... but they don't have the
political capital to do what they need to do, which is bail out
the southern European countries and recapitalize all the banks.
I think it's a complete nonsense," Andrew Lim, banks analyst at
Espirito Santo said.
Spot gold XAU= fell to $1,672.54 a troy ounce, having
earlier hit its lowest level since August 8. Spot silver XAG=
also fell sharply, dipping to its lowest level in nearly seven
months as commodities came under heavy pressure on growth
fears.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a 19-commodity
global benchmark for the asset class, slipped 0.7 percent,
heading for its biggest weekly fall since May.
Copper CMCU3 hit $7,115.75, its lowest since August 2010,
having dropped nearly 15 percent over the past couple of days,
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 43 cents at $105.05. U.S.
crude CLc1 declined 59 cents to $79.91.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to EUR=EBS at $1.3521. Ten-year
U.S. Treasury note fell 20/32, yielding 1.7856 percent.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London and
Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )