* Gold prices in freefall, safe-haven role in doubt
* World stocks edge up in volatile trade
* ECB liquidity talk boosts sentiment, but caution remains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Gold prices slumped more than
$100 on Friday, the biggest fall on record in dollar terms, as
traders sold to cover losses, while global stocks edged up on
talk the European Central Bank could take new measures to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Trading was volatile, capping one of the most tumultuous
weeks on record for world markets as fear of a Greek default
and a gloomy Federal Reserve prognosis for the U.S. economy
sparked a selloff in stocks and commodities and drove investors
to safe-haven Treasuries.
A pledge by G20 policy makers that they will calm the
global financial system failed to appease investors, who are
concerned that authorities are unable to respond effectively to
the mounting euro zone debt crisis and sluggish growth in major
world economies. See [ID:nL5E7KN1IW]
Gold slumped by more than 6 percent -- its biggest drop
since the financial crisis in 2008 -- to hit its lowest since
the start of August as a slide turned into a free-fall, with
weeks of volatility and talk of hedge fund liquidation wrecking
its safe-haven status.
"The bull case for gold is on pause for the near term,"
said Adam Klopfenstein, senior market strategist for precious
metals at MF Global in Chicago.
"In the near-term, the flight-to-quality interest in owning
gold is also out of the window as people are not interested in
buying it even in the face of fears in the economy. Until it
stabilizes, I'm staying out of this market."
Spot gold XAU= was last at $1,648 an ounce, after falling
to a session low under $1,628. At $127 an ounce, the intra-day
move was the biggest on record in dollar terms.
Stocks seesawed between gains and losses on any indication
from policymakers suggesting additional steps to support
Europe's financial system.
One such comment was from European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny who said it might be advisable for
the central bank to add more liquidity to European banks. For
details see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index
.MIWD00000PUS were up 0.18 percent at 277.89 points, after
earlier hitting their lowest level since July 2010 at 274.20.
The index is now in bear market territory -- defined as a
fall of 20 percent or more from the peak -- having tumbled 23
percent from its 2011 high in May.
"Financial markets are sick and tired of the authorities in
Europe and in the U.S. twiddling their thumbs and not doing
substantive things to solve this crisis of the global economy,"
said Barton Biggs, managing partner at New York-based Traxis
Partners.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 35.00 points, or 0.33 percent, at 10,768.83. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.88 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,136.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.73
points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,481.40.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index ended up 0.8 percent.
Emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF slid 2 percent.
COMMODITIES ROUT
Liquidity comments from ECB officials and speculation the
central bank may cut rates helped sentiment initially, but
uncertainty about Greece remained.
Greece denied reports that one option in its debt crisis
would be an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut, while
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned that European banks'
write-downs on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.
Metals prices plunged across the board. Silver prices
posted their biggest drop since 2006. The spot price of silver
XAG= was down 15 percent and trading below $35.76 an ounce
after hitting a session low of $29.77.
Copper CMCU3 hit $7,115.75, its lowest since August 2010.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 66 cents, or 0.82 percent,
to settle at $79.85 a barrel. London Brent crude LCOc1 was
off $1.51 at $103.98 a barrel after dropping to $103.43, the
lowest since Aug. 10.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a 19-commodity
global benchmark for the asset class, slipped 1.8 percent.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to EUR=EBS to $1.3479.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after a huge rally this
week.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 15/32 in
price, with yields rising to 1.78 percent. Prices of 30-year
bonds were down 26/32, yielding US30YT=RR 2.84 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Ellen Freilich and
Barani Krishnan in New York and Harpreet Bhal in London;
Editing by Andrew Hay)