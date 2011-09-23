* Gold prices in freefall, safe-haven role in doubt
* World stocks off 14-month low in volatile trade
* ECB liquidity talk boosts sentiment, but caution remains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Gold prices slumped more than
$100 an ounce on Friday, the biggest fall on record in dollar
terms, as traders sold to cover losses, while global stocks
edged up on expectations the European Central Bank will take
new measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Trading was volatile, capping one of the most tumultuous
weeks on record for world markets as fear of a Greek default
and a gloomy Federal Reserve prognosis for the U.S. economy
sparked a sell-off in stocks and commodities and drove
investors to the safe-haven U.S. dollar and Treasuries.
A pledge by G20 policy makers that they will calm the
global financial system failed to appease investors, who are
concerned that authorities are unable to respond effectively to
the mounting euro zone debt crisis and sluggish growth in major
world economies. See [ID:nL5E7KN1IW]
Gold slumped more than 6 percent at one point -- its
biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2008 -- to hit its
lowest since early August as a slide turned into a free-fall,
with weeks of volatility and talk of hedge fund liquidation
wrecking its safe-haven status.
"The bull case for gold is on pause for the near term,"
said Adam Klopfenstein, senior market strategist for precious
metals at MF Global in Chicago.
"In the near-term, the flight-to-quality interest in owning
gold is also out of the window as people are not interested in
buying it even in the face of fears in the economy. Until it
stabilizes, I'm staying out of this market."
Spot gold XAU= was last at $1,649 an ounce, after falling
to a session low under $1,628. At $127 an ounce, the intraday
move was the biggest on record in dollar terms.
U.S. stocks ended higher after seesawing between gains and
losses, stopping the bleeding after a disastrous four days of
selling marred by severe anxiety.
Comments from European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny, who said it might be advisable for the
central bank to add more liquidity to European banks helped
lift sentiment. For details see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 37.65
points, or 0.35 percent, at 10,771.48. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.87 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,136.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.56
points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,483.23.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index
.MIWD00000PUS were up 0.2 percent, after hitting their lowest
level since July 2010 at 274.20.
The index is now in bear market territory -- defined as a
fall of 20 percent or more from the peak -- having tumbled more
than 22 percent from its 2011 high in May.
"Financial markets are sick and tired of the authorities in
Europe and in the U.S. twiddling their thumbs and not doing
substantive things to solve this crisis of the global economy,"
said Barton Biggs, managing partner at New York-based Traxis
Partners.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index ended up 0.8 percent.
Emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF slid 1.6 percent.
COMMODITIES ROUT
Liquidity comments from ECB officials and speculation the
central bank may cut rates helped sentiment initially, but
uncertainty about Greece remained.
Greece denied reports that one option in its debt crisis
would be an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut, while
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned that European banks'
write-downs on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.
Metals prices plunged across the board. Silver prices
posted their biggest drop since 2006. Spot silver XAG= was
down 15 percent and trading below $35.76 an ounce after hitting
a session low of $29.77.
Copper CMCU3 hit $7,115.75, its lowest since August 2010.
It was its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years for
the economically sensitive red metal.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell 66 cents to settle at $79.85 a
barrel. London Brent crude LCOc1 fell $1.52 to settle at
$103.97.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to EUR=EBS to $1.3515,
rebounding from an eight-month low. The dollar rose 0.5 percent
to 76.66 yen JPY=EBS and was on track for its best month
since May 2010 against a basket of currencies.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after a huge rally this
week.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 1-2/32
in price, with yields rising to 1.84 percent. Prices of 30-year
bonds were down 2-1/32, yielding US30YT=RR 2.90 percent.
