* Global equities rise on hope Europeans addressing crisis
* Euro hits New York session low vs U.S. dollar
* Government debt prices fall as risk appetite rebounds
* Gold slips, headed to biggest monthly tumble in 3 years
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Global equities rose but the
euro eased on Monday as hope that Europe was tackling Greece's
debt woes was offset by euro zone officials talking down
reports of radical new steps to address the crisis.
Trading on Wall Street was volatile and European shares
pared gains of more than 2 percent on concerns about Europe's
ability to contain the crisis. Markets have vacillated for
months over fears of Europe's debt problems spreading and hopes
that officials will step up actions to contain the crisis.
Euro zone officials played down reports of nascent plans to
halve Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks, saying no
such plan is yet on the table. For details see:
"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip-flop
back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout
they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said
James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
"I don't see that ending any time soon," he said.
The euro extended losses and damped risk appetite after
data showed U.S. new home sales fell 2.3 percent in August to a
six-month low, a fresh sign of the struggling housing market --
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS
traded near break-even, down 0.01 percent.
A broad measure of the U.S. stock market, the S&P 500
index, climbed into positive territory after an early loss, as
the Dow traded higher while the tech-rich Nasdaq traded lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 129.61
points, or 1.20 percent, at 10,901.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 8.37 points, or 0.74 percent, at
1,144.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 2.60
points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,480.63.
Government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell
on reports the European Union was looking at boosting the
region's 440 billion euro rescue fund and other ways to avert a
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 12/32 in price to yield 1.87 percent. The December Bund
future FGBLZ1 shed 72 ticks to 137.40.
Brent crude oil slipped below $104 a barrel as investors
worried European governments and banks would be unable to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis and avert wider financial
fell 16 cents to $103.81.
U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 fell 70 cents, or 0.64
percent, to $79.15 a barrel,
"These are very critical days and weeks ahead, reminiscent
very much of the touch-and-go situation we were in back in
2008," said Edward Meir, senior commodities analyst at brokers
MF Global. "The key difference this time around is that it is
countries and not companies that are in danger of going bust."
Gold futures fell, on course for their largest monthly
slide in three years as investors scrambled for cash in the
face of mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek
Spot gold prices XAU= fell $49.79 to $1,605.50.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and
Rodrigo Campos in New York; Anirban Nag, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Joanne Frearson and Amanda Cooper in London
and ; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Dan Grebler)