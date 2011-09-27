* World stocks headed for biggest gain in 16 months
* Oil, gold surge too, leading broad commodities rebound
(Corrects 1st paragraph and 6th paragraph to show major world
markets headed for largest gains since May 2010, not May 2011)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Stocks on major world markets
were headed for their largest daily gain in 16 months on
Tuesday, and oil and gold prices rallied too, as improving
sentiment over the European debt crisis helped markets rebound
from last week's selloff.
The U.S. dollar fell against the euro for a third straight
day. U.S. Treasuries prices also slipped, with 30-year bonds
down by over two full points, as demand for safe-havens ebbed.
[USD/] [US/]
"The market is beginning to get the feeling that finally
European lawmakers are moving out of their paralysis," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"Commodity prices are up across the board. There's hopes a
global recession can be avoided."
Stocks rose for a third straight day. By 9:43 a.m. EDT
(1343 GMT), Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
was up 207.64 points, or 1.88 percent, at 11,251.50. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.91 points, or 1.80
percent, at 1,183.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
36.55 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,553.24.
The MSCI all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was
up 3.2 percent, on track to its largest daily gain since May
2010. For the week thus far, the index is up 4.3 percent, after
dropping more than 7.0 percent last week.
The broad-based rebound follows expectations built over the
weekend from meetings of the International Monetary Fund in
Washington D.C. which signaled European policymakers were
acting to contain Greece's debt problems and resolve a crisis
threatening to engulf the world economy.
Some officials have said plans were underway to boost the
size of a regional bailout fund to cut Greece's debts and
recapitalize banks, although others have underlined they these
were at a very early stage. Germany has also said there are no
plans to increase the size of the fund. [ID:nLDE78P01H]
"Given so much uncertainty at the moment, there is room for
both pessimism and optimism. The optimists have taken the
forefront on hopes that we could see European politicians
getting to grips with the current situation over the coming
weeks," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"But there are still a lot of concerns. Investors remain
sceptical."
U.S. crude oil CLc1 jumped almost 4 percent to above $83
per barrel. The spot price of gold XAU=, which tracks
bullion, rose 1.7 percent to above $1650 an ounce. The
broad-based Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index for commodities .CRB
climbed 2.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Jeremy Gaunt, Jessica Mortimer and Atul Prakash in London)