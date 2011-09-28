* Euro holds slight gains, German inflation supports
* Benchmark Treasury yield edges above 2 pct
* U.S. stock markets volatile in morning trade
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks edged higher
while caution ahead of an audit of Greece's finances halted a
three-day rally in global stocks on Wednesday.
The euro held to slight gains and prices of commodities
like oil and copper fell.
Following its best day in a year and a half, an index of
world stocks dropped as investors awaited news on whether
Greece will be allowed another round of aid in order to avoid a
default.
The European Union confirmed negotiators would return to
Greece this week to discuss issuing its next tranche of aid.
Investors will remain focused on Europe as the region's
sovereign debt crisis spooks the regional economy and threatens
banks across the euro zone and beyond.
"The price action in the markets suggests that the patience
of investors is wearing thin," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT Forex.
It has been widely expected that the EU, IMF and European
Central Bank would eventually approve the release of money
Greece needs to avoid default. But after a boost to commodities
and equities in the past days, markets acknowledge the risk is
that optimism has been premature.
"It is certainly interesting that we had that nice rally
(in U.S. stocks) yesterday and gave it all back late
afternoon," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It just shows how nervous the markets are and it is tough
to commit; we will probably continue like this until there is a
little more clarity (in Europe), and who knows when that
comes."
Close to noon in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was up 37.08 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,227.77. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 0.93 points, or
0.08 percent, at 1,174.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
was down 4.85 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,541.98.
U.S. stocks were supported by data showing new orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods slipped less than expected
in August while a rebound in a gauge of business spending
supported views the economy would likely avoid another
recession.
An index of world stocks .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.5 percent
after rising more than 3 percent on Tuesday --its largest daily
percentage advance since mid-May 2010.
Equity markets have rallied over the past few sessions on
expectations European officials will aggressively tackle the
debt crisis by boosting the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue
fund, known as the EFSF.
But an increase in the EFSF faces opposition in Germany and
there are signs of a split within the currency bloc over the
terms of Greece's next bailout.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged above 2 percent before
a $35 billion sale of five-year notes. The less-pessimistic
U.S. data added to hopes for bold steps to combat Europe's debt
crisis, keeping a lid on demand for safe-haven bonds.
U.S. 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR prices fell 22/32 of a
point to yield 2.056 percent.
While the euro briefly turned negative against the U.S.
dollar, it was supported by the Greece headlines and by data
showing inflation in Germany ticked up, which should ease
pressure on the European Central Bank to lower rates. The
single currency had previously hit a one-week high versus the
greenback.
