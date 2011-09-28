* Euro holds slight gains, German inflation supports
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Caution as Greece faces its
next hurdle to avoid a default drove stocks and commodity
prices lower on Wednesday and capped gains in the euro.
Following its best day in a year and a half and trapped in
the ups and downs of regional markets, an index of world stocks
dropped ahead of news on whether Greece will be allowed another
round of financial aid.
Investors remained focused on Europe as the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis spooks the regional economy and threatens
banks across the continent and beyond.
"There's a sense that European leaders are finally coming
to a resolution, but given recent gains (in equity markets)
there's not much reason or room to move forward from here until
we get more details," said David Joy, chief market strategist
at Ameriprise Financial.
European Union and IMF inspectors will return to Athens on
Thursday to decide whether the Greek government has done enough
to secure help from its neighbors and avoid a default. Germany
suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated. For
details see [ID:nL5E7KS0AC].
It has been widely expected that the EU, IMF and European
Central Bank would eventually approve the release of money
Greece needs to avoid default. But after a boost to commodities
and equities in recent days, markets acknowledge the risk is
that optimism has been premature.
Traders also cited the month and quarter end as a reason
for volatility and the tight moves in markets.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 24.30 points, or 0.22 percent, at
11,166.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.09
points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,168.29. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was down 18.25 points, or 0.72 percent, at
2,528.58.
U.S. stocks were supported by data showing new orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods slipped less than expected
in August while a rebound in a gauge of business spending
supported views the economy would likely avoid another
recession.
An index of world stocks .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.6 percent
after rising more than 3 percent on Tuesday -- its largest
daily percentage advance since mid-May 2010.
Copper prices tumbled more than 6 percent CMCU3 and U.S.
crude futures CLc1 traded nearly 3 percent lower.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held slightly above 2
percent after a $35 billion sale of five-year notes. The
less-pessimistic U.S. data added to hopes for bold steps to
combat Europe's debt crisis, keeping a lid on demand for
safe-haven bonds.
U.S. 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR prices fell 14/32 of a
point to yield 2.028 percent.
While the euro briefly turned negative against the U.S.
dollar, it was supported by the Greece headlines and by data
showing inflation in Germany ticked up, which should ease
pressure on the European Central Bank to lower rates. The
single currency had previously hit a one-week high versus the
greenback.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3603 EUR=, but down
from a one-week high of $1.3690 hit earlier in the session.
