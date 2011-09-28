* Copper prices slump almost 7 percent
* Benchmark Treasury yield back below 2 pct
* U.S. stock market sells off late in session
(Updates prices, adds U.S. market close, Nikkei futures)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Commodity prices fell and
stocks ended a three-day rally on Wednesday on anxiety over a
looming German vote to strengthen the fund set up to help the
euro zone combat its debt crisis.
Infighting in the German ruling coalition turned investors
skittish, as a failed vote would hamper the bloc's ability to
prevent a Greek default that could send the global financial
system into turmoil.
Market perception that a sovereign default in Europe could
harm the global economy was underscored by a sharp decline in
copper prices, a proxy for growth expectations.
Global stocks had rallied in the past three days on
optimism Europe was getting a handle on the crisis. But the
drop in stocks and the euro showed markets remain very
sensitive to any signs of a setback.
An index of world stocks .MIWD00000PUS dropped 1.4
percent following its best day in a year and a half. Copper
CMCU3 fell nearly 7 percent and U.S. crude oil futures CLc1
dropped 4.3 percent. Nikkei futures NKc1 fell 0.7 percent.
"There has been widespread liquidation across (commodities)
ahead of the German Bundestag lower house vote on Thursday on
whether to back new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund,"
said Phillip Streible, analyst at MF Global in Chicago.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
dropped 179.79 points, or 1.61 percent, to 11,010.90. The S&P
500 .INX slid 24.32 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,151.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 55.25 points, or 2.17
percent, to 2,491.58.
Traders also cited the month-end and quarter-end as a
reason for wild moves in various markets.
Global stocks were on track to post their worst month in 16
and their worst quarter since the end of 2008.
The euro zone's sovereign debt issues have dragged on
regional economies and threatened banks across the continent
and beyond.
European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors
will return to Athens on Thursday to decide whether the Greek
government has done enough to secure help from its neighbors
and avoid a default. For details see [ID:nL5E7KS0AC].
"We are trying to avoid a Greek insolvency. But I cannot
rule it out," German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted by
Bild newspaper as telling her coalition ahead of an
increasingly complex vote amid concerns that German taxpayers'
investments might have to be written off. [ID:nL5E7KS3XA].
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dipped back below 2 percent
as demand for government bonds picked up in late trading. U.S.
10-year Treasury US10YT=RR prices fell 4/32 of a point to
yield 1.994 percent.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3557 EUR= after
having earlier hit a one-week high of $1.3690.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Gene
Ramos; Editing by Dan Grebler)