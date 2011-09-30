* Global stocks post largest decline since 2008 4th qtr

* Euro on track for biggest monthly drop in nearly a year

* China data weighs on risk assets; Treasuries up (Updates prices, changes comment)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Global stocks were set to close their worst quarter in nearly three years on a negative note on Friday, weighed by nagging concerns about the world economy and the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis.

The euro and most commodity prices also fell, as investors' search for safety drove up U.S. government bonds and the dollar.

Adding to a string of global data that has crushed growth-related assets in the past three months, China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month in September while German retail sales slumped at their sharpest pace in more than four years. For details see [ID:nL3E7KU097][ID:nL5E7KU0BD]

An unexpected rise in euro zone inflation for September also moderated hopes the European Central Bank would cut interest rates to support weakening European demand. The euro was headed for its worst quarter against the dollar since mid-2010. [nL5E7KU0O5]

"The combination of sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy and really what appears to be ineffective leadership in Europe has led to this decline, and we expect that to continue to play out in the fourth quarter," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

U.S. stocks fell, putting the benchmark S&P 500 .INX on course for its worst quarter since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

An index of global stocks .MIWD00000PUS was on track for a 17 percent decline for the quarter, while U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 was headed for a more than 15 percent fall. Copper CMCU3, a key industrial metal that is a proxy for growth expectations, was on track for a 25 percent slide for the quarter.

Through Thursday's close, the MSCI All Country World Index lost about $4.7 trillion in market capitalization, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

The contraction in China's factory sector for a third straight month weighed on sentiment, said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

"Which brings you back to Europe and that situation has not gone away at all," he said. "What the market is saying is they are not waiting much longer to see what the plan is. And even if they do, they are going to judge it pretty harshly."

In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 37.31 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,116.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.39 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,152.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 18.74 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,462.02.

European shares .FTEU3 unofficially fell 1.6 percent for the day, down for a fifth straight month and down 17.3 percent for the quarter --the worst quarterly performance since the three last months of 2008.

Carmakers and mining stocks were among the worst performers, hit by the news of slowing growth in China -- the world's second largest economy and an engine of global growth.

The euro EUR= slipped versus the U.S. dollar and was on course for its biggest monthly drop in nearly a year, weighed down by the lack of a visible solution to the euro zone's deepening debt troubles.

The single currency fell to lows at $1.3414 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.345, down 1.1 percent. For the month of September, the euro dropped 6.6 percent, its weakest performance since November 2010.

A gauge of the U.S. dollar against major currencies .DXY rose 0.54 percent.

A boost to the euro on Thursday generated by Germany's parliamentary approval for new powers to the euro zone bailout fund proved fleeting after the data on the slump in German retail sales in August. [ID:nL5E7KU0BD]

Leaders in Germany's ruling coalition said they opposed moves to increase states' liabilities to the bailout fund, keeping alive concerns that Europe will be not able to do enough to prevent the crisis from spreading. [ID:nL5E7KU0JP] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone default dominoes: r.reuters.com/zec83s

Asset returns in 2011 and Q3: r.reuters.com/myk24s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The deepening economic gloom has prompted investors to slash bets on risky assets in the quarter ending September.

The retreat continued to push safe-haven U.S. Treasury prices higher on Friday, with benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last up 18/32 in price to yield 1.938 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR jumped 1-28/32 in price to yield 2.965 percent, down from 3.06 percent. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Wanfeng Zhou and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)