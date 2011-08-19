* Nikkei slides 2 pct following heavy US, Europe losses
* Some European banks face funding stress
* Weak U.S. factory, jobs data rattles investors further
* Gold hits fresh high as buyers seek safe havens
* US stock futures point to further losses
By Frederik Richter
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Asian stocks tumbled as much
as 4 percent on Friday on growing fears that the U.S. economy
was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced
short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking
crisis on the continent.
Gold XAU= hit a fresh high of $1,833.81 an ounce as
investors rushed into the safe-haven after heavy losses on U.S.
and European markets overnight.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 fell 0.6 percent in Asia, adding to
a slump of nearly 4.5 percent overnight and pointing to more
losses for battered Western markets later in the day.
European equities suffered their biggest daily slide in 2-½
years on Thursday. [.EU]
In Asia on Friday, Japan's Nikkei 225 index .N225 fell
2.1 percent while stocks elsewhere in Asia as measured by MSCI
.MIAPJ0000PUS lost a similar amount. But pressure on some
markets with more exposure to hi-tech shares was more intense,
with Korea's KOSPI .KS11 tumbling 4 percent and Taiwan
.TWII down nearly 3 percent.
A drop in factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region
to the lowest level since March 2009 stunned investors, as the
data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is viewed as a
forward-looking indicator of national manufacturing.
"Investors have been spooked by these data. They are now
focusing on next week's data such as U.S. GDP," said Yumi
Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"Retail investors may buy defensive stocks on dips, but such
buying may not have an impact on the overall index."
An unexpected fall in existing U.S. home sales in July and
a greater-than-expected rise in new claims for jobless benefits
in the latest week also added to fears that the U.S. economic
recovery could stall and it slide into recession.
In Europe, renewed fears that the euro zone debt crisis
could infect the region's financial system put pressure on
short-term funding markets, forcing some European banks to pay
higher rates for U.S. dollar loans and reviving memories of the
dark days of late 2009 after the collapse of U.S. investment
bank Lehman Brothers as funding dried up. [ID:nN1E77H23C]
The U.S dollar held modest gains in Asia, with the dollar
index .DXY that tracks its performance against a basket of
major currencies, up 0.2 percent as investors piled into the
safety of U.S. Treasuries despite falling yields.
U.S crude oil futures CLc1 fell 1.66 percent over fears
energy demand will be hit by slower economic growth.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)