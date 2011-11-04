LONDON Nov 4 World stocks, commodity prices and
the euro moved higher on Friday as U.S. jobs data showed growth
for the month of October.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
advanced 0.8 percent, while U.S. stock index
futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 showed Wall Street opening higher.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.3
percent.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3851, while the
dollar was flat at 78.04 yen and steady against a basket
of major currencies .
Copper put on 0.4 percent to trade below $8,000 a
tonne, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1 percent to just below
$112 a barrel.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau)