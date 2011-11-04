LONDON Nov 4 World stocks, commodity prices and the euro moved higher on Friday as U.S. jobs data showed growth for the month of October.

World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.8 percent, while U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 showed Wall Street opening higher.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.3 percent.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3851, while the dollar was flat at 78.04 yen and steady against a basket of major currencies .

Copper put on 0.4 percent to trade below $8,000 a tonne, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1 percent to just below $112 a barrel. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)