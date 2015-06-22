* Policymakers fear bond market swings as rates rise
* Watchdogs warn against bank-style rules for market players
* Market supervisors fighting turf war with central banks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 22 An uneasy truce between market
watchdogs and central banks, struck during the financial crisis,
is showing signs of strain as they look for ways to tackle
potentially extreme volatility in bond markets when interest
rates start to rise.
The watchdogs are worried central banks will try to impose
bank-style rules such as capital requirements on market players
like asset managers and specialist funds.
While that might improve the market players' ability to
withstand big swings in prices, it could lead to higher trading
costs and so reduce liquidity -- possibly even increasing
volatility, the market supervisors fear.
Time is running out to come up with an in-depth plan, as
economists believe the United States will start raising
borrowing costs in the autumn. Nervousness over an increase in
rates from their prolonged, very low levels has already
triggered wild bond market swings.
"We are at an inflection point," said Ashley Alder, chief
executive of Hong Kong's market supervisor, the Securities and
Futures Commission.
"There is a new conversation between prudential regulators,
who are rightly focused on fire-proofing banks, and market
regulators, who deal with different concerns," Alder said.
As the 2007-09 financial crisis began unfolding, regulation
focused on stability by forcing banks to hold more capital.
Central bankers were firmly in the driving seat at the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), the regulatory task force
coordinating rules for the Group of 20 economies (G20) and
currently chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.
This central bank push ground to a halt last week when
securities regulators such as Alder said applying bank-like
rules to markets was wrong.
"We don't regulate markets like we regulate banks," said
Greg Medcraft, chairman of the global markets regulatory body
IOSCO.
"It is like creating a square peg for a round hole."
IOSCO, an FSB member, slammed the brakes on a proposal from
the FSB to regulate the world's biggest asset managers, an area
traditionally under market supervisors.
The move was seen as symptomatic of more fundamental issues
at play, said Nicolas Veron, a financial services expert at
think-tank Bruegel in Brussels.
"There is an intense sense of frustration that central
bankers are really harming discipline in the market place
because they don't understand how it works," Veron said.
DIFFERENT VIEWS
The FSB proposals were due to be completed for the G20
summit in November, but IOSCO said there was a need to check
whether asset managers needed extra regulation in the first
place. There are already tested ways for dealing with big market
sell-offs, it said, such as rules making it harder for investors
to pull money from a fund in times of extreme market volatility.
Central bankers including Bank of England deputy governor
Andrew Bailey, however, have said central banks may need to
boost market liquidity in exceptional circumstances.
Jose Vinals, the International Monetary Fund's head of
capital markets, said last week central banks may need to be
"market makers of last resort" as time is too short to come up
with thought-out solutions before U.S. interest rates change.
Market supervisors take a fundamentally different view.
IOSCO says investors should be aware that markets can go
down as well as up.
"If you react to that by piling more intervention on
intervention, you encourage more untoward risk taking and you
end up with even greater amount of mis-priced risk," Alder said.
The tussle over the FSB's longer-term plans for asset
managers and the more immediate fate of bond markets have become
intertwined.
"Wherever we land after this work and whatever guidance we
develop, we need to be sure we don't unduly stifle risk taking,"
IOSCO's Medcraft said in a speech in Washington on Monday.
TURF WAR
IOSCO's push-back is also aimed at defending its regulatory
turf against central banks.
"We must continue to strive to strengthen our presence in
the FSB, where we are under represented," IOSCO Secretary
General David Wright said. "When we look back in a few years'
time, it will maybe be seen as a turning point for IOSCO."
The FSB, most of whose members are not central bankers, had
no comment for this article.
Market regulators are also keeping a close eye on so-called
shadow banking -- the creation of bank-like credit on markets
such as repurchase or repo agreements and money market funds.
During the financial crisis, policymakers pledged to crack
down on the industry. The FSB has proposed few hard rules so
far, and the issue may be moving down the political agenda as
the focus at the G20 shifts from financial stability to boosting
economic growth, with funding from markets seen as key to this.
But market supervisors are watching carefully. "We need to
make a very clear case before we act," IOSCO's Medcraft said.
Asset mangers are relieved market supervisors are beginning
to reassert themselves.
"IOSCO's statement was an affirmation of that and perhaps
that's more powerful than anything than the words in the
statement itself," said Douglas Hodge, chief executive of PIMCO,
the world's biggest bond fund.
