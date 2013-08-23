* MSCI Asia-Pacific index moves away from Thursday's
six-week intraday low
* Nikkei gains as yen weakens to more than two-week low vs
dollar
* Upbeat manufacturing data hints at recovering global
economy
* Concerns remain about impact of Fed stimulus withdrawal
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 23 Asian shares rose in early trading
on Friday after economic data suggested the global economy is
expanding, which took the edge off persistent fears of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's likely withdrawal of stimulus.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.2 percent, moving away from a six-week
low touched on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei stock average
gained 2.0 percent.
Global equity markets rose on Thursday, with European shares
registering their best session since early this month and all
three U.S. indexes ending higher despite a system glitch that
stopped trading of more than 3,000 Nasdaq-listed shares for
almost three hours.
Purchasing managers surveys showed better-than-expected
growth in the euro zone, a Chinese manufacturing rebound and
U.S. manufacturing activity rising to a five-month high this
month.
"These are positive catalysts as those countries are
Japan's major export markets," said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior
strategist at SMBC Friend Securities In Tokyo.
"Yesterday's China's upbeat PMI data soothed the mood while
some investors were frustrated over concerns regarding emerging
countries. And therefore investors were not ready to turn 'risk
on' yet. The data from the U.S. and Europe reassured them," he
said.
U.S. Labor Department data also showed new claims for
jobless benefits held near a six-year low last week, adding to
signs the U.S. employment situation is stabilizing.
But the brighter U.S. data had a dark underbelly that some
strategists said would limit market gains, as it reinforced
expectations that the economy is strong enough for the Fed to
begin tapering its stimulus as early as next month. That could
draw more capital out of emerging countries.
The dollar was up slightly against a basket of
currencies at 81.551. On Thursday, it broke through initial
resistance at 81.604, its 200-day moving average, to hit a
one-week peak of 81.719.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the Japanese currency
to 98.91 yen after hitting 98.93 yen earlier, its highest
since Aug. 5, while the euro was down slightly at
$1.3345.
In commodities trading, copper prices slipped 0.2
percent to $7,309 a tonne, but were supported by the Chinese
manufacturing data that suggested demand from the world's
second-biggest economy and top metals consumer could pick up.
Gold slipped slightly to $1,372.49 per ounce. The
precious metal was also buoyed by the China PMI but was at the
same time pressured by upbeat global economic data and
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon taper its
stimulus.
Brent crude prices were up slightly at $109.97 a
barrel. Rising political tensions in the Middle East and North
Africa have bolstered oil prices this week, but reports of some
Libyan ports readying for exports eased supply concerns.