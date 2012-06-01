LONDON, June 1 U.S. Treasury bond yields hit
fresh record lows and the dollar rose sharply on Friday after
data showing weak U.S. job growth in May pushed investors to
safe havens on an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook.
Employers created 69,000 jobs last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, the fewest since May last year.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 150,000.
Weak Chinese and euro zone data earlier on Friday had
already encouraged a flight from riskier assets and into
government debt.
Yields on the U.S. 30-year bond hit the lowest
on record going back more than two centuries according to
Reuters data, for a second day. Ten-year bond yields
also hit record lows.
The dollar hit 21-month highs against an index of currencies
and the euro fell below $1.23 to its lowest in nearly two
years.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a slide at the open, with
futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100
down between 1.6 and 2.0 percent.
The MSCI world equity index fell nearly 1
percent to hit the year's lows.
Oil lost more than $3 dollar a barrel, with brent
crude falling further below the psychologically key $100 a
barrel level to $98.27.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Peter Graff)