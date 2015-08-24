WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it was keeping an eye on financial markets and was in touch with its regulatory partners.

"We do not comment on day-to-day market developments," a Treasury officials said in a brief statement. "As always, the Treasury Department is monitoring ongoing market developments and is in regular communication with its regulatory partners and market participants." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)