BRIEF-CNOOC says FY net profit RMB 637 mln
* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago
WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it was keeping an eye on financial markets and was in touch with its regulatory partners.
"We do not comment on day-to-day market developments," a Treasury officials said in a brief statement. "As always, the Treasury Department is monitoring ongoing market developments and is in regular communication with its regulatory partners and market participants." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago
* Superior Industries announces transformative acquisition of Germany-based Uniwheels Ag