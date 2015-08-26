By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 26 During more than a week of
stock market sell-offs, investors have been exhorted to use
declines to pick up bargains - and with a 7.7 percent drop on
the S&P 500 since August 17, stocks have certainly gotten less
expensive.
To determine how cheap they are, investment pros look at
yields, earnings and more. By several of those metrics, the
bottom line is this: U.S. stocks are not wildly expensive, but
they are not the screaming bargains that might pull value-minded
investors back into the market.
"We are not getting to a point where it's attractive, it's
just not as expensive," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
That is because investors are willing to pay more for
companies that are expecting strong earnings growth. But with
Chinese demand weakening, oil prices slipping and the dollar
remaining strong even after slipping a bit in the last few days,
analyst expectations now are that S&P 500 earnings will fall 3.3
percent from a year ago in the third quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
And that makes even less-expensive stocks still pricey.
Here are a few ways to look at stock prices now.
Earnings - Even after Wednesday's buying spree, the S&P 500
stock index was selling at roughly 15.8 times its expected
earnings for the next 12 months. That is lower than this year's
peak of 17.8 but not far from the average of about 16 since
January 2000, and well above the 10.5 percent hit during the
last market correction in August 2011.
"Low interest rates have juiced equity valuations to levels
more consistent with a rapidly growing global economy than one
still stuck in first gear," Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at Convergex in New York, wrote in an overnight note
to clients.
On a 14-times earnings scenario, a multiple more in line
with slow earnings growth, the S&P 500 should be closer to 1,700
- more than 10 percent lower than Wednesday's close - a level
that would drag the index into a bear market.
Dividend yields - For some, the argument that there is no
other asset besides stocks to invest in due to rock bottom
yields in U.S. government debt continues to hold. The S&P 500's
dividend yield of 2.57 percent recently ticked above the 10-year
yield according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream and
Fathom Consulting.
This was the case on and off since the start of 2015 until
April, and the norm between late 2011 and mid 2013 - a period of
strong gains for the stock index. But it has only happened one
other time in the last 20 years, between December 2008 and April
2009.
Earnings yield - At above 6 percent, the earnings yield on
the S&P 500 compares favorably with the 10-year Treasury note
yield, now just under 2.2 percent. Analysts say that when the
earnings yield is more than twice the yield of the Treasury
benchmark it historically augurs gains for stocks.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)