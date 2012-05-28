(Repeats item from Friday without changes)
* Flight to safety gathers pace
* European political, economic turmoil casts long shadow
* U.S. jobs report to offer health check on U.S. economy
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 25 The late spring warmth spreading
across Europe and the United States is unlikely to soothe a
growing anxiety in financial markets that the global outlook is
anything but balmy.
An escalating euro zone crisis and weak data from China and
Europe have turned investment flows ever more firmly toward
safe-haven assets, mainly in the U.S., and away from anything
with a hint of risk - a trend that is firmly entrenched.
In the coming week investors find out if the list of current
concerns extends to the health of the giant U.S. economy with
May non-farm payrolls and consumer confidence reports due, along
with a more detailed reading on the first quarter's economic
performance.
But the focus of market attention will mainly be on risk in
Europe, centered on elections on June 17 that could leave Greece
governed by parties opposed to the international bailout that is
keeping the country afloat.
That could force Greece to leave the euro zone, causing
collateral damage of a scale that is hard to assess to the
world's fragile economic and financial system.
To the west, a perfect storm of soured bank loans and
regional governments flirting with bankruptcy is gathering over
Spain, with Bankia seeking a 15 billion euro bailout and
Catalonia also going cap in hand to Madrid.
"I don't think Europe will drag down the rest of the global
economy if nothing too bad happens. The problem is there's a
possibility that something too bad will happen," said Peter
Westaway, chief economist at Vanguard Asset Management.
That uncertainty is spreading across the world is
highlighted in data from fund tracker EPFR Global showing that
emerging equity funds saw outflows of over $1.5 billion in the
week to May 23 after losing $2.25 billion the previous week.
Emerging market bond funds lost almost $500 million in the
same period, their first decline in 19 weeks.
Also in the past week, the European Central Bank said in the
past week that direct and portfolio investment recorded net
outflows of 54 billion euros in March, the month after the
second of its two massive liquidity injections into the banking
system.
At the other end of the risk scale, Germany was able to sell
a two-year bond in the past week that offered investors no
regular return and found buyers lining up for the deal.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to near 1.7
percent, close to its lowest level on record, while the dollar
indexed against a range of major currencies touched a
20-month high.
After a volatile week on global equity markets, MSCI's world
share index gave up virtually all its gains for
this year and has fallen 12.5 percent since its peak at the end
of March.
SAFETY FIRST
The speculation about Greece exiting the euro, contagion in
Italy and Spain, and the future of the whole euro zone project
still isn't fully reflected in market prices, according to some
analysts.
"We think that the ramifications of a Greek exit are more
serious than the market anticipates," analysts at Morgan Stanley
said in a note to clients.
"While a euro zone break-up is not our base case scenario,
we raise our subjective probability to 35 percent from 25
percent, and reduce the time scale of this move to 12-18 months
from five years."
Analysts at RBS believe that even after the shake-out in
financial markets sparked by the political turmoil in Greece,
the drive into safe-haven assets has further to run.
"You've had a little smokescreen of the ECB liquidity
injection, but apart from this it's been same the trade for two
years - don't own any risky assets," said Andrew Roberts, head
of European Rates Research at RBS Markets.
"The only difference now is that Asia is coming to the party
partly because its main export market is Europe."
One thing that could change in the coming week is talk of a
more proactive stance from major central banks, especially if
evidence grows that Europe's crisis is further clouding the U.S.
or Asian economic outlook.
Vanguard's Westaway said that in the current environment it
is likely that firms and households everywhere are putting off
spending decisions.
"They're taking into account the possibility that something
really awful is going to happen, so the optimum thing to do is
not to do anything until the situation gets resolved."
The first key signal could be the U.S Conference Board Index
of Consumer Confidence for May on Tuesday, which some expect to
fall because of April's weak U.S. jobs market.
The big data release comes on Friday with the U.S.
employment report for May, expected to show a slight recovery
with new jobs rising to 150,000 from 115,000 in April.
Of significance to expectations over whether the ECB will
ease its interest rates is likely to be the first estimate of
German inflation in May on Tuesday, euro zone inflation data on
Thursday and a survey on bank lending activity on Wednesday.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)