* ECB, UK, Australian central banks meet
* Policy action eyed after EU summit deal
* Global growth slowdown to gather pace in Q3
* Risk assets seen under pressure
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 29 The market spotlight falls on
central banks in the coming week in hopes they might follow the
lead of Europe's politicians with measures to address mounting
economic concerns, but investors may be underwhelmed.
Monetary authorities in Europe, the UK, Australia and Sweden
are all scheduled to meet, while a data flow dominated by
Friday's U.S. payrolls report and a clutch of manufacturing and
service sector surveys is expected to point to slowdowns on both
sides of the Atlantic.
"The world economy is slowing, and markets are increasingly
impatient for a major policy boost," Andrew Milligan, Head of
Global Strategy, Standard Life Investments said.
The debt crisis in Europe, the huge budget adjustment facing
the United States - dubbed 'the fiscal cliff' - and political
transition and economic reform in China show that the remedial
actions governments can take are often of limited value.
But barring a possible interest rate cut by the European
Central Bank that seems unlikely to kick-start lending activity,
the slowdown may not be sharp enough yet to prompt more than a
cursory response from the world's major central banks.
"It may be the world economy has to slow more before the
central banks respond," said Milligan.
RISK PUMMELED IN Q2
As they enter the third quarter, most world asset markets
will be licking their wounds after three difficult months.
The safest of safe havens - U.S. Treasuries and the dollar
-dominating the gainers, though emerging market debt also did
well.
The dollar measured against a basket of major currencies
gained 4.8 percent in the second quarter, while U.S.
10-year Treasuries returned 6.8 percent.
Global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI All Country
World index, fell 8 percent after an 11 percent
rise in the first three months of the year, when central banks
opened the liquidity taps.
The quarter's weak performance masked some regional
divergences: the S&P 500 index in the U.S. fell around
5.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei average fell 11
percent.
In the euro zone, where the political crisis in Greece and
the funding problems facing Spanish banks dominated, the STOXX
Europe 600 Index ended down around 5.4 percent for the
quarter with Spain's IBEX off 13.7 percent.
CENTRAL BANK RESPONSE
Markets should get off to a stronger start in the third
quarter as investors respond to surprise policy action at a
European summit, where leaders agreed to cut borrowing costs for
Italy and Spain, and eventually recapitalise the region's banks.
Most attention in the coming week will focus on Thursday's
ECB meeting with expectations of a rate cut
rising.
"Overall you have picture of weakness in the euro area and
a contraction likely to continue in the third quarter so the ECB
will have to react," said Thomas Costerg, European economist at
Standard Chartered Bank.
"On top of this, the summit did not address all the risks,
in particular the growth risk," said Costerg, who expects the
ECB to cut by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent.
The ECB has pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the
banking system and there are hopes it could announce more cheap
long-term loans or other non-conventional measures such as a
resumption of its bond purchasing scheme.
But the latest poll by Reuters found only a minority of
economists expect it to go this far.
"As regards non-conventional measures, the ECB is more
likely to wait and see for a bit longer," said Frederik
Ducrozet, senior euro zone economist at Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank.
An easing in policy is also expected from the Bank of
England on the same day, but this will likely be limited to the
purchase of an additional 50 billion pounds ($77.5 billion) of
government bonds.
That move has been so widely flagged that all but two of 55
economists polled by Reuters expect it, against only two of 50
who forecast the policy change at a similar poll in June.
On the other side of the world, Australia's central bank is
likely to leave its cash rates unchanged at 3.5 percent at its
meeting on Tuesday, having already cut rates in May and June.
But many analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to
cut rate further in the coming months if the slowdown in the
global economy gathers pace.
GROWTH WORRIES
The big data release of the week will be the June nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday, though liquidity in North American
markets will be affected by Independence Day holiday mid-week.
Market expectations are for an anemic rise of around 90,000
new jobs leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 8.2 percent
and creating the weakest quarter for jobs growth since the
middle of 2010.
Ahead of the jobs report, investors will be looking closely
at the ISM index for manufacturing and service sector activity
in the U.S. and the final purchasing manager's indexes for June
for confirmation of a global slowdown.
(Reporting by Richard Hubbard; Editing by John Stonestreet)