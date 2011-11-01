(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON Nov 1 Greece's shock decision to hold a
referendum on its euro zone bail-out package sent investors
scurrying for safer investments on Tuesday, hammering stocks and
punishing the euro.
It scotched any immediate expectations for an end-of-year
stock rally. Wall Street looks set to open sharply lower.
An unexpected fall in PMI data for China's manufacturers
also hurt investor risk-taking sentiment as did Monday's failure
of U.S. trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd due to euro zone
debt exposure.
European stocks were down more than 4 percent and MSCI's
all-country world stock index shed 2.3 percent.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's announcement on
Monday that he will put Greece's bail-out to a referendum
immediately cast doubt on the euro zone's plan to hand Athens
130 billion euros and arrange a 50-percent write-down on its
huge debt.
It raised the possibility of a disorderly default on its
debt if Greeks vote against the plan.
But more broadly it also threw into chaos the euro zone's
wider attempts to stop the debt crisis spreading to more
significant economies such as Italy.
Attempts to get countries such as China and Brazil to fund
an enhanced euro zone rescue fund, for example, will have hit a
major barrier, given that it is not clear that the euro zone's
grand compromise agreed last week will stand.
"The referendum is a bad idea with a bad timing. The
post-summit rally is over," said Lionel Jardin, head of
institutional sales at Assya Capital in Paris.
The referendum -- details of which have not been announced
-- is not expected until the beginning of next year, which means
uncertainty is likely to continue throughout November and
December.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 4.2 percent after tumbling 2.2 percent in the previous
session.
Euro zone banks were hammered, with Societe Generale
down more than 17 percent and Credit Agricole
down 12 percent.
Wall Street was preparing for sharp losses.
Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City said investors were worried about
Greece, the impact of the MF Global failure and just plain
downward momentum.
"Those three things are starting the day with a pretty big
sell-off," he said.
EURO KNOCKED
On foreign exchange markets, the euro fell 1.7 percent
versus the dollar and 1.6 percent against the yen as investors
cut exposure to the common currency, fearing a disorderly
default.
"The Greek referendum is a real curve ball, nobody saw it
coming and it injects a lot of uncertainty," said Steven
Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
Some analysts, meanwhile, said investors would be wary of
buying the dollar too aggressively given a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting that concludes on Wednesday and key U.S. jobs
data due on Friday. Any hints that the Fed is considering
further monetary easing, or signs the economy is flagging, could
drive the greenback lower.
Worries about the impact of the Greek decision on other euro
zone countries sent the difference between yields on Italian and
Belgian 10-year bonds and those of benchmark German counterparts
to lifetime highs.
Short-term Italian bonds yields soared as investors shunned
the paper.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Nia Williams and
Herbert Lash; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)