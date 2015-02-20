LONDON Feb 20 World stocks eased off five-month
highs on Friday and the euro fell before a European finance
ministers' meeting that could potentially cut Greece adrift and
set it on the path to exiting the euro zone.
European equity markets opened a touch higher however
, focusing on continued signs of economic
improvement across the euro bloc, as data showed robust private
sector growth in France and Germany.
European stocks hit seven-year highs and euro zone bond
yields fell on Thursday when it seemed international lenders
would approve Athens' proposal for an extension to its loan
agreement. But Germany, the euro zone's main paymaster, has
rejected the plan.
Greece needs financial support to keep the country afloat
beyond late March.
The euro fell for a third consecutive day, losing 0.4
percent against the dollar to $1.1318, with the greenback
getting a boost from better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers.
Against sterling, the euro hit a seven-year low of 73.40
pence.
"It's really all about Greece," said David Madden, market
analyst at the IG brokerage. "The fact that Germany voiced their
objections on the Greek application to extend their loans wasn't
entirely shocking, and this back-and-forth will continue right
up until the deadline."
The meeting is scheduled to start at 1400 GMT in Brussels.
But most observers, including Madden, reckon a last-minute
deal is likely in order to prevent a potentially disorderly exit
by Greece from the single currency bloc.
That is reflected in lower-rated bond markets in countries
such as Spain and Italy where 10-year yields inched just around
1 basis point higher . Greek 10-year
yields were indicated 10 bps higher at 10.32
percent, according to Tradeweb.
"The market remains relatively nervous but clearly the
recent (developments) in peripheral debt markets and also in
stocks at the moment favours a positive outcome," said Patrick
Jacq, a European rates strategist at BNP Paribas.
The gloom over Greece has also been countered by signs of
economic improvement in the euro zone, with purchasing managers
indexes (PMI) on Friday showing France's private sector growing
at the fastest rate in 3-1/2 years. German PMIs also suggested
the country will post solid growth in the first 2015 quarter.
Japan meanwhile has emerged from recession, data this week
showed.
All that has boosted world stock markets, with MSCI's world
equity index on track for its third straight
week of gains and Japanese stocks hit 15-year highs on Friday.
U.S. indexes too are near record highs .
On commodity markets, crude futures halted a two-day drop,
with Brent holding at $60 a barrel on anticipation of a
continued decline in the U.S. oil rig count.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Emelia
Sithole-Matharise; Editing by Hugh Lawson)