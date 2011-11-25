LONDON Nov 25 Gold extended losses on Friday to hit session lows, in line with a decline in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar and as equity markets turned negative.

The spot price of gold fell by as much as 1.3 percent to a low of $1,671.59 an ounce.

The impasse among European leaders on how best to resolve the euro zone debt crisis kept the single European currency at seven-week lows against the dollar, which in turn puts pressure on the gold price as non-U.S. holders of the metal can reap more of a profit by selling it in such an environment. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)