LONDON Dec 14 Gold fell below $1,600 an ounce for the first time since early October after a decline in the euro to 11-month lows against the dollar and losses on stock markets unleashed heavy selling.

Spot gold was last down 1.6 percent on the day at $1,603.60 an ounce, having fallen to a low of $1,599.74 earlier in the European afternoon.

"Against a backdrop of falling stocks and a stronger dollar, you certainly can't hide anywhere," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank.

"We are ending the year on a pretty sad note here and no asset class, no matter what you look at, can find itself shielded from this," he said. "Right now, it's all about position squaring and not many people are taking new decisions."

Gold usually trades inversely to the dollar as strength in the U.S. currency usually encourages non-U.S. holders of bullion to book higher profits in their own currencies by selling the metal. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Keiron Henderson)