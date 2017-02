Gold fell 1 percent on Monday as some investors took profits after the metal's 3 percent rally on Friday, which followed a disappointing US nonfarm payrolls report.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,612 an ounce by 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT). Spot silver followed gold to drop 1.6 percent to $28.19 an ounce. (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by David Gregorio)