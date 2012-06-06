BRIEF-Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
Gold turned flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" summary of national activity showed growth in the last two months, decreasing bullion's appeal as an investment hedge against economic uncertainty.
Spot gold was up 54 cents at $1,617.79 an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT). (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines
Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S. railroad operator called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund.