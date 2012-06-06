Gold turned flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" summary of national activity showed growth in the last two months, decreasing bullion's appeal as an investment hedge against economic uncertainty.

Spot gold was up 54 cents at $1,617.79 an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT). (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)