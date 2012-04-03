April 3 Spot gold fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed policymakers appeared less eager to launch additional monetary stimulus measures as the U.S. economy improved.

Gold was down 1.5 percent at $1,652.49 an ounce by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT). (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)